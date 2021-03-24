Log in
DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

(DHR)
Discovery Harbour Confirms TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

03/24/2021 | 06:35pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the previously announced amendment to the terms of 6,000,000 common share purchase warrants issued by the Company in connection with a private placement financing on July 23, 2018 and previously extended to March 31, 2021. The expiry date of the warrants has been extended by one year to March 31, 2022. The warrants to be amended do not include any warrants issued to finders or agents. No other terms of the warrants are to be amended and the exercise price remains at $0.10.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.discoveryharbour.com.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is to undertake a drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Resources, Inc on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields, P.Geo., B.Comm.(Hon.)
President and Chief Executive Officer
Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.
Tel: (604) 681-3170
Fax: (604) 681-3552

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward‐looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of Discovery Harbour, such as statements that Discovery Harbour intends to pursue the Caldera Project. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Discovery Harbour's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) exploration results, (iii) permitting requirements or (iii) the financial position of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, Discovery Harbour does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78526


© Newsfilecorp 2021
