HGTV : Announces Winner Of HGTV : Smart Home 2021 Home In Naples, Florida

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV today announced the winner of the HGTV® Smart Home 2021 is Becky Dolan of Seattle, WA. The prize package is valued at over $1.1 million and includes the brand-new approximately 2,600-square-foot home, consisting of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, and all of its furnishings. The prize package also grants the winner with $100,000 from LendingTree and a 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet. The home was constructed by local builder Mayor Construction with interior design by Tiffany Brooks.

Dolan was randomly drawn from over 106 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from April 21, 2021 to June 11, 2021 and garnered the highest number of entries in HGTV Smart Home history. The mom of two entered the sweepstakes every day, as she has done in the past with other HGTV Home Giveaways, including HGTV Dream Home and HGTV Urban Oasis. Dolan explained that she felt as if Brooks had designed the house specifically for her, noting her love of the kitchen, as well as the pops of color and beachy feel throughout the home, remarking that "It's such an oasis! Just looking at photos of the house makes me feel calm." For the Dolans, this is truly a family affair, and they are blown away by the incredible technology implemented in the home.

"You never think you're going to be that person," Dolan said about being the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2021. "But someone gets to be, and I'm ecstatic it gets to be me and my family."

Originally a teacher, Dolan currently works as a development and community professional at a local school which serves children aged 3-11. During the lockdowns caused by COVID-19, Dolan and her school found unique ways to build connections as a community and to facilitate the faculty's important work of engaging students, utilizing all the indoor and outdoor areas on the school's campus. Dolan is a Seattle native, residing there with her husband, Jerry, their two children, Kate and Joey, their dog, Sam, and their cat, Sarge.

The HGTV Smart Home 2021 home is located in Naples, FL, right on the Gulf of Mexico, with miles of white sand coastline. This luxury coastal getaway is located on a private cul-de-sac adjacent to a beautiful golf course and about 25 minutes from the pristine beaches of Marco Island. The home boasts bold prints and natural, earthy tones with tons of greenery as an ode to Florida's indoor to outdoor lifestyle. The full-service smart kitchen comes with a breakfast area as well as a hydroponic garden in the pantry and the backyard provides a gorgeous lanai ideal for entertaining. The three bedrooms each have their own unique design and feel as well as their own en suite bathrooms, including a bunk room for kids, a guest bedroom and an expansive owner's suite.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2021 include Ashley HomeStore, Mercedes-Benz USA, Keurig®, LendingTree, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Kohler Co., OxiClean™, Trex®, Phantom Screens, VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

