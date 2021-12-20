A WHOLE ‘LOTTA STREET MADNESS FOR THE NEW YEAR: NEW BACK-TO-BACK PREMIERES OF STREET OUTLAWS BEGINNING JANUARY 10 ON DISCOVERY AND DISCOVERY+

Don't miss the series premiere of STREET OUTLAWS: FARMTRUCK AND AZN along with brand new seasons of STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST IN AMERICA and STREET OUTLAWS: OKC on Discovery

(New York - December 20, 2021) - We're leaving 2021 in the dust and kicking things into high gear in the New Year with three back-to-back STREET OUTLAWS premieres. The best names in the racing biz are back and bigger than ever, with plenty of surprises, shocking twists and turns, and a whole lot of heart, grit, grease, and good times. From camaraderie and conflict with the OKC crew, to JJ Da Boss leading the charge to see who will be named the Fastest in America, and the return of two familiar Street Outlaw names who are taking their crazy antics and whacky builds to new levels, it all starts on the streets this January.

The new series STREET OUTLAWS: FARMTRUCK AND AZN premieres Monday, January 10 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery following an all-new season of STREET OUTLAWS: OKC at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery and streaming on discovery+. Also don't miss a brand-new season of STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST IN AMERICA kicking off Tuesday, January 11 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery.

Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #StreetOutlaws and following Street Outlaws on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

'STREET OUTLAWS: OKC' Premieres Monday, January 10 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery and streams on discovery+

This season on STREET OUTLAWS: OKC, the 405 is back together, one year after Chief threw out the Top Ten List to launch America's List. After a disappointing showing in that race, the gang begins another all-out qualifier for the next season of America's list. Past performances, good or bad, don't matter - it's a fresh start for all. With new beginnings, Chief believes the best way to get back to the heart of the 405 is to revive the camaraderie and teamwork mentality that was once their staple. This season, everyone will pool their knowledge and efforts to not only better themselves, but each other. But it won't be easy as Chief throws some surprise out of town races at them. And one of the crew faces one of the most devastating crashes in Outlaws history.

'STREET OUTLAWS: FARMTRUCK AND AZN' Premieres Monday, January 10 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery

In the world of Street Outlaws, Farmtruck and AZN are synonymous with crazy antics and wacky builds. They're the dynamic duo that earned their names on the street by racing a farm truck - the ultimate sleeper - and now they're taking over their own show! After opening their own top-secret garage with one of the best teams around to build some of the craziest, wildest, fastest builds yet, they only have one goal in mind: prove you can't judge a car by its appearance. From a farm boat and an air cannon on wheels, to a prison bus turned dragster and nearly everything in between, viewers are along for the ride as these builds go from concept to construct to racetrack and beyond. No idea is too crazy, and as the pros like to say, it's no big deal - just add wheels!

'STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST IN AMERICA' Premieres Tuesday, January 11 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery

JJ Da Boss and the MSO are ready for another epic street race, this time with a lineup of eight elite teams from across the U.S. In an all-new season of STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST IN AMERICA, the winner of the bracket battle will take home a record-breaking purse of over $100K, and better yet, the bragging rights to the title of Fastest in America. And this time JJ and his team will race from the start - not just in the finals. With racers like Kye Kelley, Lizzy Musi and Jerry Bird from team NOLA; Birdman, Mike Murillo and Brody Melton from team Texas, Brian 'Chucky' Davis from Detroit; Chris Rankin from the Northeast; Brandon James and Jermaine Boddie from team Cali; and so many more, this season is sure to be the fastest, fiercest, and highest stakes yet.

STREET OUTLAWS: OKC is produced for Discovery by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis serving as executive producers. For Discovery, John Slaughter is executive producer, and Jessica Mollo is coordinating producer.

STREET OUTLAWS: FARMTRUCK AND AZN is produced for Discovery by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis serving as executive producers. For Discovery, Todd Lefkowitz is executive producer, and Jessica Mollo is coordinating producer.

STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST IN AMERICA is produced for Discovery by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis serving as executive producers. For Discovery, Gretchen Morning is executive producer, and Jessica Mollo is coordinating producer.

###

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Pilgrim Media Group

Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate company headed by Emmy®-winning producer Craig Piligian, produces a diverse slate of unscripted and scripted programming across all platforms. The company is behind hit series and projects like "Ghost Hunters," "American Chopper," "Fast N' Loud," the "Street Outlaws" and Wicked Tuna franchises, "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," "Bring It!," "The Ultimate Fighter" and "High on the Hog." Among Pilgrim's feature documentaries are the award-winning films "Soufra" and "Tre Maison Dasan," now streaming on Hulu and PBS.org, respectively; revelatory profile "The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story" for YouTube Premium; and Sundance's 2020 Festival Favorite Award winner, "Giving Voice." Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a majority investor in Pilgrim.