Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BT in exclusive talks with Discovery on sport TV joint-venture

02/03/2022 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BT Tower owned by British Telecom is pictured in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's BT Group said on Thursday it had entered exclusive discussions with Discovery to create a joint venture between BT Sport and pan-European TV network Eurosport.

Announcing the deal as it said COVID-19 and supply chain issues would hit revenue this year, BT opted to stay in sports television rather than going for an outright sale to streaming service DAZN, which had also made an offer.

The new business would be a 50:50 joint venture, BT said, and would remain committed to retaining BT Sport's existing major sport broadcast rights, such as Premier League soccer.

Discovery was vying with streaming service DAZN, which wanted to buy BT Sport outright.

The joint-venture will bring together the Olympic Games, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, cycling Grand Tours, tennis Grand Slams, the winter sport World Cup season and Premiership Rugby, the companies said.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT Consumer, said the proposed joint venture would create an "exciting new sports broadcasting entity" for the UK.

"With a shared ambition for growth, as well as the combination of our world class sports assets along with Discovery's premium sports and entertainment content, our customers will benefit from even more content in more places," he said.

DAZN Chairman Kevin Mayer said in a statement that the deal for BT Sport had "become uneconomical" for DAZN, but he remained committed to growing the business in Britain.

BT made the announcement as it reported a trading update for the nine months to end-December, with revenue falling 2% in the period to 15.68 billion pounds, with declines in global and enterprise partly offset by growth in the Openreach network.

It said as a result of COVID-19 and supply chain issues it now expected adjusted revenue for the year to be down around 2%.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
02:43aBT Group Is in Exclusive Negotiations to Create Sports JV With Discovery
DJ
02:19aDiscovery, inc. confirms exclusive discussions with bt group to create sport jv in the ..
AQ
02/02DISCOVERY : HGTV REAL ESTATE STAR PAGE TURNER BRINGS HER EXPERTISE AND MONEY TO HELP OVERW..
PU
02/02CNN's Jeff Zucker resigns for not disclosing relationship with colleague
RE
02/02Factbox-Five facts about former CNN president Jeff Zucker
RE
02/02MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 2, 2022
02/01&LDQUO;PUPPY BOWL PRESENTS : THE WINTER GAMES” STREAMS EXCLUSIVELY ON DISOVERY+ FEBR..
PU
02/01Equities Mixed Midday as Factory Activity Growth Slows Ahead of Tech Giants' Results
MT
02/01MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed as Factory Activity Growth Slows Ahead of Tech Giants' Res..
MT
02/01DISCOVERY : Ford and discovery deepen partnership with launch of new content analysing bra..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 127 M - -
Net income 2021 1 323 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 222 M 18 222 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 27,69 $
Average target price 38,89 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.17.63%18 222
FOX CORPORATION10.22%22 133
RTL GROUP S.A.9.07%8 776
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-8.33%7 541
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.14.33%6 921
TEGNA INC.6.90%4 397