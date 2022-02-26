Chris Licht set to run CNN after Discovery merger -source

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Executive producer Chris Licht will lead
CNN after the cable news channel is taken over by Discovery Inc
, succeeding Jeff Zucker, a source familiar with the
matter said on Saturday.
An announcement is expected as early as next week, according
to the source.
Licht is currently an executive producer of the Emmy
Award-winning "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Paramount
Global's CBS network. He served for six years as
executive producer of "CBS This Morning," offering a newsier
alternative to rival network morning shows. He has also served
as executive producer of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," an experience
that provided the backdrop of his book "What I Learned When I
Almost Died," in which he describes the life-changing experience
of surviving a brain aneurysm.
Industry newsletter Puck first reported https://puck.news/jeff-zuckers-successor-is-chris-licht
the development.
This marks the first major appointment by Discovery CEO
David Zaslav, who will lead the new Warner Bros. Discovery once
the acquisition of WarnerMedia is completed.
The network was thrown into turmoil earlier this month
following the abrupt departure of its longtime leader Jeff
Zucker, the executive who reshaped the news network. He was
forced to leave, he told colleagues, because he failed to
disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague.
Discovery has said it was not consulted on that decision.
Licht will run CNN as head of news for Warner Bros.
Discovery and unlike Zucker, his purview will not extend to
sports, the newsletter reported, citing sources.
Zaslav heaped praise on CNN's coverage of the war in Ukraine
during Discovery's investor call this week, lauding "journalists
in bulletproof vests and helmets ... doing what journalists do
the best, which is fight to tell the truth in dangerous places."
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Additional reporting by Rhea
Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Andrea Ricci)