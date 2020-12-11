DISCOVERY : CHANNEL'S NEW SERIES, ‘MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH' TAKES VIEWERS ON AN EPIC SEARCH FOR CAVERNS OF GOLD

The brand-new series premieres Friday, January 1 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel and launches January 4 on Discovery's streaming service, discovery+

(Los Angeles) - There are some places on earth where the land just seems different, and Blind Frog Ranch in eastern Utah is one of those places. Locals say the land is cursed. That it's trying to hold on to something. From Aztec treasure to caverns of gold and silver to lost Mormon mines, legends surround Duane Ollinger's 160-acre ranch in Utah's Uintah Basin. But Duane isn't concerned with the lore. After discovering a system of seven underground caves that run through his property, he is singularly focused on finding what's hidden in them - no matter what the cost. The brand-new series, MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH premieres Friday, January 1 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH will also be available on discovery+ starting January 4.

Sitting nearly adjacent to Skinwalker Ranch in Utah - another area notorious for paranormal sightings and other mysterious activity - Blind Frog Ranch has drawn treasure seekers for hundreds of years. And now, Duane Ollinger has sunk everything he has in hunting for what he believes is a vast fortune of gold in the ground. But with each step Duane takes closer to finding the treasure, the land seems to hold on tighter, stopping him in his tracks.

With his money, resources and reputation on the line, Duane is hellbent on finding the truth and uncovering the treasure - no matter the cost. So, this year, he's going all in and bringing on a team of people to help him: his son, Chad Ollinger, friend and retired Sheriff's Deputy, Charlie Snider, and Eric Drummond, a renowned geologist who will help him map the faulted land. Duane and his crew will pull out all the stops - and heavy machinery - to find the treasure buried beneath Blind Frog Ranch, even if the land fights them every step of the way.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week and the first episode of MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH on the Discovery GO app.

MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH is produced for Discovery Channel by Karga Seven Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company. For Karga Seven Pictures, Sarah Wetherbee, Emre Sahin, Kelly McPherson, Jason Wolf and Patrick DeLuca are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Carter Figueroa and Gretchen Morning are executive producers and Olivia Ghersen is associate producer.

