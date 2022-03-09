Log in
DISCOVERY : CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER GUNNAR WIEDENFELS TO PRESENT AT DEUTSCHE BANK'S 30TH ANNUAL MEDIA, INTERNET, & TELECOM CONFERENCE

03/09/2022 | 04:25pm EST
(New York, NY) - March 9, 2022 - Discovery (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Discovery's website at https://corporate.discovery.com/. There will not be a replay of this presentation.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 21:23:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
