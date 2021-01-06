Log in
DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
DISCOVERY : NAMES ERIC PHILLIPS PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION STRATEGY

01/06/2021 | 08:51am EST
Former President of Affiliate Distribution assumes new global role focused on strategy for next-generation, direct-to-consumer global platforms and distribution

New York, NY - January 6, 2021 - Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today appointed Eric Phillips to the newly created role of President of Global Distribution Strategy. In this role, Phillips will lead the strategy, approach and relationship management for global digital platforms, with a focus on direct-to-consumer partnerships for discovery+, the company's recently launched streaming service, and other digital initiatives. Phillips, who has served as President of Affiliate Distribution since 2013, will continue to report to Bruce Campbell, Chief Development, Distribution & Legal Officer for Discovery, Inc., and also work closely with JB Perrette, President and CEO of Discovery International, and the International leadership team.

In his new role, Phillips will help drive enhanced alignment across global distribution leads and support the company's overall commercial partnerships' strategy. Phillips will chair a global distribution and partnerships network at Discovery to create best practices for distribution teams, provide guidance, and help cultivate a culture that assures effective global teamwork as traditional and emerging digital platform partnerships continue to grow globally.

Phillips has been with Discovery since 2002. In his most recent role as President of Affiliate Distribution, he was responsible for the strategic oversight and distribution of Discovery's networks and content in the U.S. and Canada. Under his leadership of the company's award-winning distribution team, Phillips has driven growth of Discovery's portfolio with cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. Phillips led a team that last year completed important renewals with four major distributors: Cox, Charter, Comcast and Sky. With Phillips' appointment to a new role, Discovery named Michele Barney as the new President of Affiliate Distribution.

'Eric is an outstanding executive who has contributed enormously to Discovery's growth into one of the most formidable TV brand portfolios among distributors,' said Campbell. 'In his new role, Eric's leadership will be key as our company accelerates its pivot to DTC while seizing opportunities to further scale our reach globally.'

Perrette added, 'Eric has unparalleled commercial partnership experience, and we will greatly benefit from having his vision and deal-making insights helping our international teams and growth.'

Phillips has been at the center of Discovery's efforts to launch new products and reach new platforms including virtual MVPDs, HD, VOD, TV Everywhere, U.S. Hispanic, mobile, download-to-own, SVOD, and web-native content. In 2014, Phillips was named Affiliate Sales Person of the Year by Cablefax. Prior to his role as President of Affiliate Distribution, Phillips held a dual position as Executive Vice President of Distribution and Executive Vice President/COO of Discovery Education. Before joining Discovery in 2002, Phillips practiced corporate law at Covington & Burling. He also served as a law clerk for U.S. Federal Appeals Court Judge Diana E. Murphy and worked on Capitol Hill as an aide handling media, technology, commerce, civil rights and education issues. Phillips holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and law degree from the University of Michigan.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 13:51:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
