DISCOVERY : NAMES MICHELE BARNEY PRESIDENT OF AFFILIATE DISTRIBUTION

Barney responsible for strategy oversight and distribution of Discovery's networks and content in the U.S. and Canada

New York, NY - January 6, 2021- Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today named Michele Barney its new President of Affiliate Distribution. In her new role, Barney will be responsible for the strategic oversight and distribution of Discovery's network portfolio and content in the U.S. and Canada, managing Discovery's carriage with cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. Barney reports to Bruce Campbell, Chief Development, Distribution & Legal Officer for Discovery, Inc., and succeeds Eric Phillips, who is assuming a new role as Discovery's President of Global Platforms Distribution (additional details below).

'We're thrilled to welcome Michele to Discovery,' said Campbell. 'As a longtime partner to this company, I have admired Michele's business acumen and ability to get a deal to the finish line. She is principled, transparent and fair. We are thrilled that she will lead our distribution team, especially at this time of industry transformation, to ensure that our powerful brand portfolio reaches the widest audience possible across all platforms.'

'I have long admired Discovery, its beloved brands and the unparalleled network portfolio the company has built and nourished,' said Barney. 'I look forward to working closely with Brue and Discovery's other talented leaders and I'm honored to lead a distribution team that is one of the best in the business. Discovery's brands and content have never been more core to the traditional bundle or created more value for partners, and I am thrilled to do my part to drive the next leg of this amazing growth story.'

Barney comes to Discovery from AT&T, where she served as Senior Vice President of Content and Programming. In that role, she led strategy and negotiation for distribution agreements across all AT&T video and mobile platforms for linear and on-demand content, apps, TV Everywhere, SVOD providers and premium movie services.

She joined AT&T in 2015 as VP of Content and Programming. Barney holds nearly 20 years of TV experience, having worked at DIRECTV from 2001 to 2015, prior to joining AT&T. Before DIRECTV, Barney practiced corporate law at Latham & Watkins in Los Angeles.

