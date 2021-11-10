Log in
DISCOVERY+ ORDERS NEW SIX-EPISODE SERIES 'THE GREAT GIVEBACK WITH MELISSA MCCARTHY AND JENNA PERUSICH' (WT)

11/10/2021 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(New York, N.Y.) - Melissa McCarthy, the multi-Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award-winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast, and her cousin and fellow actress, Jenna Perusich, will star in a newly greenlighted discovery+ series, The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich (wt). Fans first saw Melissa and Jenna take on a home makeover in HGTV's blockbuster hit series Celebrity IOU. Now, the pair will combine their desire to help others and their love of renovation and design to surprise amazing people with beautiful home transformations. Before they roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish unsuspecting subjects with the news that they will be receiving customized redesigns, Melissa and Jenna will learn about the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated by their loved ones. Then, propelled by the inspiring accounts, and with help from their expert team, the cousins will activate their creativity and passion to stun the homeowners with remarkable reveals. The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich will be available to stream in late spring 2022.

"When my cousin Jenna and I did Celebrity IOU for her parents, we saw first-hand what a positive impact a home renovation can have," said Melissa. "In a world where so much emphasis is on the negative, we wanted to show how amazingly kind people can truly be. The Great Giveback will introduce you to some remarkable people who have given so much of themselves to others. We can't wait to shine the light on them. Also, if I gut another room in my house, Ben will leave me."

While fans wait for Melissa and Jenna's new series, they can stream their season one episode of Celebrity IOU on discovery+.

"After we saw how well Melissa worked with her cousin Jenna in an early episode of Celebrity IOU, we had to bring them back for their own renovation series," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. "The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich will be full of surprises, awesome home transformations and extra laughter and heart."

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusichis produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan Scott and Melissa McCarthy as executive producers.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Media Contacts discovery+

Chelsey Riemann
chelsey_riemann@discovery.com
865.607.4188

Amy Hammontree
amy_hammontree@discovery.com
865.560.4639

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 20:28:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
