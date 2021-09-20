DISCOVERY : UNVEILS LARGE-SCALE BRONZE TIGER STATUE BY ARTIST SONNY BEHAN AT THE UNITED NATIONS BUILDING THROUGH ITS “PROJECT CAT” CAMPAIGN TO BRING ATTENTION TO THE PLIGHT OF TIGERS IN THE WILD

-Tiger Statue Unveiled Ahead of the UN General Assembly-

NEW YORK, NY (Sept. 20, 2021) - Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment, will unveil a large-scale bronze tiger statue created by acclaimed artist Sonny Behan at the United Nations (UN) building in New York to celebrate tigers and raise awareness for endangered species ahead of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Discovery supports nearly six million acres of tiger habitat across India, Bhutan and Russia through its Project C.A.T. (Conserving Acres for Tigers) campaign launched in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to help protect and support the conservation of a transboundary tiger landscape that is a global priority for tiger conservation. This key area also supports local economies, alternative livelihoods, and climate justice for the most marginalized. Discovery joined the ambitious goal of conservation groups to double the wild tiger population by 2022, the next Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac.

Discovery has a long and storied relationship with the UN that has included programs and partnerships across platforms and campaigns, such as the development of original content about the natural world to raise awareness of the threats against wildlife; participation in the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) Wild for Life campaign to mobilize Discovery's global audiences to help end illegal wildlife trade; and supporting UN and UNEP across a variety of other initiatives and social media efforts. Discovery's RISE initiative (Reducing Inequality and Supporting Empowerment) also promotes the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and select initiatives across its digital platforms.

"Discovery is a purpose-driven company with a strong commitment to conservation and protecting wildlife. We are proud of our partnership with UN Environment and the UN, which advances our shared mission to preserve our planet and its species. Our tiger sculpture celebrates the power of this partnership on a broad range of goals to build a better world for future generations, and, hopefully, inspires everyone who sees it to do their part," said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc.

"There are many threats to species in the wild, which includes habitat loss due to land degradation and transformation," said Barbara Hendrie, Director of the UN Environment Programme's Regional Office for North America. "We need to ensure the restoration of our ecosystems that have been damaged or destroyed, and to conserve those critical ecosystems that are still intact for the sake of animals, people and planet."

"Wild tiger populations faced decades of decline until 2016," said Ginette Hemley, senior vice president for wildlife conservation at WWF. "We've seen populations stabilize, and even increase, in several countries since then. There is hope for the species' future, but so much more needs to be done to achieve a doubling of the global population, particularly in Southeast Asia where snaring and poaching for the illegal wildlife trade continue to keep numbers alarmingly low."

"Representing the resilience of nature and humanity, 'Abhaya' (fearlessness) is a celebration of the color these animals bring to our world. In such challenging times, we can all draw inspiration from the tiger, a universal symbol of courage and strength. After a century of decline, wild tiger numbers are starting to increase. Yet, it's important to remember that threats to tigers are ever present. This is why the tiger is depicted in motion, jumping forward into the future; a future that relies so heavily on the actions we take today. I'm honored to bring one of these iconic big cats to the United Nations and hope that it will serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting and conserving, not only tigers, but all wildlife across the globe," said Sonny Behan.

Sonny, best-known for his majestic and intricate wildlife portraits and large-scale wildlife street murals featured across the globe, has a unique style of art that blends realism with abstract coloring and has quickly seen him gain prestige within urban art communities. His passion for using his creative voice to raise awareness for important environmental and sustainability issues has also built him a reputation for being an engaged artist, driven by a desire to make an impact. As a creative ambassador, Sonny not only campaigns for endangered species, but for a range of sustainability issues that face our world today.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

