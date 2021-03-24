DISCOVERY+ : ACQUIRES MORE THAN 250 HOURS OF ALL3MEDIA INTERNATIONAL CONTENT IN NON-SCRIPTED DEAL COVERING FOUR CONTINENTS

NEW YORK - March 23, 2021 - discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, today announced a high-volume, multi-territory SVOD deal with leading independent distributor All3Media International. More than 250 hours of premium non-scripted content features in the acquisition, including Race Across the World, Naked Attraction, The Undateables and titles from All3Media International's Gordon Ramsay portfolio.

Both seasons (15 x 60' in total) of Studio Lambert's hit adventure BAFTA-winning series Race Across the World have been picked up in the deal, with SVOD rights signed for North America, India, Italy and Spain. Both seasons are now streaming on discovery+.

All four seasons (40 x 60' in total) of bold dating series Naked Attraction, also from Studio Lambert, will be available on discovery+ later this year in North America, and are currently available across multiple international markets, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands, with additional territories to come. Original, local versions of the format also premiered in Italy and Finland, with another set to launch in Norway on discovery+. And SVOD rights to 11 series - a total of 45 episodes - of Betty's award-winning The Undateables have been signed for North America, launching later in 2021 on discovery+.

The deal covers North American SVOD rights to 100+ hours of content from All3Media International's Gordon Ramsay portfolio. Titles include two high-octane cooking competitions - Culinary Genius (UK) and five seasons of The F Word (UK) - as well as six seasons of Kitchen Nightmares, two seasons of Gordon Ramsay's Great Escape and three documentaries: Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars, Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait and Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine. All titles are now streaming on discovery+, with the exception of Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine, which is set to launch later this year.

Story Films' Generation Porn (3 x 60'), Maverick Television's The Elephant Hospital (2 x 60') and North One's Ski A&E (10 x 60'), plus 60' specials Extreme Everest (Parable) and The Parachute Murder Plot (Optomen), have also been signed by discovery+ for North America. All titles are now streaming on discovery+, with the exception of Generation Porn, which is set to launch later this year.

'Discovery is uniquely positioned to mobilize international streaming growth and provide a global platform for All3's beloved series, which pair perfectly with our massive library of local-language originals,' said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy, Discovery, Inc.. 'We know our fans will love these projects and we're thrilled to continue to grow our business with All3.'

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3Media International, commented, 'As the way we consume all genres of content continues to evolve, the roll out of discovery+ around the world represents a fantastic opportunity to bring premium non-scripted content to a brand-new audience. People have never been more fascinated by real-life stories, whether we tell them via globe-trotting adventures, innovative dating shows or intense culinary battles - so we're very pleased that this diverse selection of titles will be available in multiple territories and forges our partnership with discovery+.'

In addition to dozens of exclusive original titles, discovery+ features top non-fiction content from All3, Warner Bros., A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history content from the BBC.

Internationally, Discovery is leveraging its massive library of local-language content, as well as its broad portfolio of live sports, to drive its direct-to-consumer offering across more than 25 key markets in 2021, including the Nordics, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. discovery+ will also launch in Latin American markets, including a planned launch in Brazil, and in parts of Asia.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About All3Media International

All3Media International distributes popular, award-winning TV programmes to over 1,000 broadcasters and media platforms around the world.

The company has been celebrated for producing, marketing and distributing quality, ground-breaking and pioneering shows to a global audience - consistently topping the Broadcast and Televisual annual Indies Surveys and we have been awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise in recognition of our growth - twice. Our catalogue contains over 15,000 hours of content across all genres.

As well as Britain's top-selling drama series MIDSOMER MURDERS, our quality scripted content includes FLEABAG, THE MISSING, SKINS, MYSTERY ROAD, NATIONAL TREASURE, LIAR and VAN DER VALK. Non-scripted and format highlights include GOGGLEBOX, UNDERCOVER BOSS, GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, FLIRTY DANCING, THE DOG HOUSE and RACE ACROSS THE WORLD. As part of the UK's leading multi-label studio we partner with industry-leading UK and international producers - including our own studios - in developing, financing and delivering content and formats.

