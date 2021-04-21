DISCOVERY : CLAIM TOP RANKINGS IN 2021 BETA RESEARCH BRAND IDENTITY STUDY

Networks Including HGTV, Food Network, ID, and Travel Channel Lead as Favorite Channels, while Animal Planet and Discovery Lead on Quality

April 21, 2021 - New York, NY - Discovery, Inc., the #1 pay-TV portfolio, today shared findings from the independent 2021 Beta Research Brand Identity Study conducted in January, with many of its networks claiming top rankings across a number of categories, including favorite network and most valuable.

Among P18+ viewers, the Discovery portfolio had several #1 and top 5 basic cable networks:

ID, Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel tied for #1* on being a favorite channel.

Food Network and HGTV tied for #1* on having hosts/on air personalities subscribers like.

Animal Planet tied for #1 on being entertaining.

Discovery networks claimed three of the top 5 channels for having many original programs/series (ID #2, HGTV #3, Animal Planet tied for #4).

Discovery networks claimed two of the top 3 channels on being high quality (Animal Planet #1, Discovery #3).

Discovery networks claimed 3 of the top 5 channels on being distinctive (ID #2, Animal Planet #3, Discovery #4).

Additional Discovery, Inc. highlights for key demos among basic cable network rankings include:

HGTV ranked #1 among P18-49 in the area of viewers being more likely to buy advertised products (tied) and having many original programs and series (tied).

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network took the top spot among P18-49 on viewers being more likely to buy advertised products (tied).

Animal Planet also ranked #1 on being valuable (tied)* among viewers 25-54.

Among viewers 25-54, Discovery Channel also ranked #1 (tied)* on being informative and valuable (tied).

Among female viewers 25-54, Food Network topped all other networks on being a favorite channel; having liked hosts/on-air personalities; having many originals programs/series; and for viewers liking to watch during the coronavirus pandemic (tied)*.

Among viewers age 25-54, Travel Channel topped all other networks on being a favorite channel; for viewers liking to watch during these times of the coronavirus pandemic (tied)*; and for viewers liking to watch on tablets/smartphones/computer (tied).

Discovery, Inc. highlights for cable network rankings, including digital basic networks:

Among viewers 18+, MotorTrend ranked #1 on the following measures: favorite channel; having liked hosts/on-air personalities; being bold/trying new things (tied)*; having programs viewers like to comment or read about on social media (tied)*; on viewers being more likely to buy advertised product (tied)*.

Among male viewers 18+, Science Channel was #1 on being bold/trying new things; being distinctive (tied)*; and being valuable (tied)*.

Cooking Channel ranked #1 among female viewers 25-54 on being a favorite channel; on being bold/trying new things; on having liked hosts and personalities; and on being entertaining (tied).

Discovery networks are also among the most-watched networks on TV. For traditional TV ratings during the most-recent quarter (Q1 2021), Discovery held four of the top 15 primetime networks among its key demo of women 25-54 (TLC ranked #1; HGTV #5; Food Network #6; and ID #15). For total day, Discovery claimed the top three non-news networks on cable in that same demo (HGTV ranked #1; ID #2; and Food Network #3).**

*Statistically tied for #1

**Source: Nielsen, 1Q21 (12/28/20-3/28/21), Prime 8p-11p & Total Day 6a-6a, L+3 program-based data (000s), excl. breakouts and nets with less than 50% duration per day

