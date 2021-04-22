Log in
    DISCA

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
DISCOVERY+ : IMMERSIONS LAUNCH TODAY WITH SPECIAL LONG-FORM, PREMIUM NATURE PROGRAMMING IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH DAY

04/22/2021 | 09:37am EDT
Patagonian Penguins, Swimming Manatees, Waterfalls, Snowy Peaks and a Sunrise Across America to be Featured in Long-Form Streaming Video Ranging from 30 to 180 Minutes Long

discovery+ Also Launches Earth Day Collections with Curated Streaming Playlists of Relevant Titles from Animal Planet, Discovery, Food Network and more

April 22, 2021 - New York, NY - In celebration of Earth Day, discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, today launched 'discovery+ Immersions,' a premium collection of exclusive and expanded long-form originals from the service's definitive library of natural history programming.

discovery+ Immersions feature never-before seen footage from specials including 'Sunrise Earth' and 'North America,' with 30-minute to 3-hour feeds focusing on animals and moments including Patagonian penguins, a sunrise across America, manatees swimming in the spring, waterfalls, snowy peaks and light filtering through Sequoia trees. Immersions will be accessible from the 'discovery+ Originals' rail on the service, along with the 'Earth Month' section of the 'For You' page on discovery+. The slow-TV inspired nature programming allows fans to utilize premium content for an immersive, high-end experience in their homes that falls directly in line with Discovery's mission to deliver fans the ultimate unscripted, real-life entertainment.

'discovery+ Immersions are an innovative way for fans to enjoy our content, offering an opportunity to use your phone or TV to showcase a moving piece of art, not just a television show' said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc. 'We view this as a true surprise and delight moment for Earth Day. If you're working from home this week, we think interacting with Immersions is a great way to still celebrate the planet and bring some calm to your space.'

Additionally, discovery+ is launching special Earth Day Collections today, which include curated streaming playlists of relevant titles from Animal Planet, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV and more. Select playlists will focus on topics like animal heroes (with episodes from series and specials including 'Ocean Warriors,' 'Take Back the Harbor' and 'Wild Jobs'); vegetarian meals (highlighting episodes from 'Mary McCartney Serves it Up,' 'Giada Entertains,' and 'The Pioneer Woman,' among others); and building a greener life (spotlighting episodes from 'Martha Knows Best,' 'Farmhouse Fixer' and 'Tiny House Big Living,' among others). discovery+ Earth Day Collections will be featured on the 'For You' show pages of the service, along with network pages on Animal Planet and Discovery.

The special collections join previously announced discovery+ and Discovery originals premiering all month long in honor of Earth Day.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in over 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-toconsumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 13:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
