Discovery : A REAL-LIFE CURSED CITY? SCIENCE CHANNEL FOLLOWS A TEAM OF EXPLORERS IN SEARCH OF A MYSTERIOUS LOST CITY

'LOST CITY OF THE MONKEY GOD' Premieres Sunday, October 31 at 8 PM ET/PT on Science Channel

(LOS ANGELES) - In a world where everyone posts photos and captures footage on their iPhones, it seems that there are no secrets. But have we really seen everything that exists on our planet? And have some places remained a mystery for a reason? LOST CITY OF THE MONKEY GOD, premiering Sunday, October 31 at 8 PM ET/PT on Science Channel, will take viewers along on the journey to find a settlement whose existence explorers and scholars have long debated.

World-renowned explorer Steve Elkins and a team of archaeologists, anthropologists, scientists and filmmakers embark upon a true-life adventure where they must overcome torrential rains, dense jungles, poisonous reptiles and deadly disease carrying flies to search one of the last unexplored places on Earth known as "Ciudad Blanca" or The Lost City of the Monkey God.

For centuries, adventurers and treasure hunters have searched for the rumored Honduran city said to be built of a beautiful white marble-like stone. Stories are legendary of the treasure trove said to be built deep within the lush rainforest with impenetrable high mountains, deep rivers and obstacles guarding it. It's a dangerous journey, taking many lives along the way, earning it a reputation with locals that the city is cursed.

Elkins and his team are going in deep and using the latest cutting-edge technology and science to help locate the city once and for all. However, they'll need more than just high tech to accomplish their mission. The team must build trust with locals, government officials, drug cartels and the military in order to make inroads. But can Elkins and his team locate this fabled place of treasure and riches in time to properly excavate artifacts and preserve the area from the ravages of time

LOST CITY OF THE MONKEY GOD is produced by Benenson Productions for Science Channel. It is Produced and Directed by Bill Benenson and Produced by Laurie Benenson. The documentary chronicles the thrilling modern-day expedition that was also the subject of Douglas Preston's New York Times bestselling book The Lost City of the Monkey God.

