Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : ANIMAL PLANET'S FAN-FAVORITE SERIES ‘THE ZOO' RETURNS FOR FIFTH SEASON FULL OF HEART-FELT HOMECOMINGS, NEW ADDITIONS TO THE BRONX ZOO FAMILY AND MORE

09/27/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Series Spotlights the Bronx Zoo's Groundbreaking Work in Animal Care and Welfare, Conservation and Education

The world-famous Bronx Zoo returns to Animal Planet, showcasing more incredible stories of remarkable animals and the dedicated staff who care for them. In the all-new season, THE ZOO dives back into the hard work and heartwarming moments of daily life at the Bronx Zoo's 265-acre campus and its sister parks across New York City. Audiences will learn about the zoo's groundbreaking work in animal care and welfare, conservation, and education. Season five of THE ZOO kicks off with a special two-hour premiere on Saturday, Oct.9 at 8PM ET/PT, with new episodes airing every following Saturday at 9PM ET/PT.

In the unforgettable premiere, a bevy of fascinating new animals find a home at the zoo. From a herd of Bactrian deer fawns on a journey to the Big Apple from Ohio, to a young red kangaroo named Troody growing into the shoes of a Bronx kangaroo legend, to a keel-billed toucan rescued from the dark world of animal trafficking, zoo staffers step up to provide a New York welcome for them all. Excitement is afoot for the zoos' existing residents as well, as the gorillas experiment with a fashion-forward new enrichment and a trio of curious lynx kittens step into the public eye at the Queens Zoo. Audiences will also get an exclusive update on Nadia, the Malayan tiger who was the first animal in the US to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The dedication of our essential zoo and aquarium staff has never been more apparent than in Season 5," said Jim Breheny, Bronx Zoo Director. "They continued to provide expert care to the animals each day throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and never lost sight of our conservation mission. Staff in all of our WCS parks and those in zoos and aquariums around the world who braved the unknowns of the virus to ensure the daily needs of the animals were met are true heroes."

This season, audiences will see the Bronx Zoo's mission in action as a pair of endangered Coquerel's sifakas are introduced in hopes that they will mate; Sydney, an adorable harbor seal pup rescued from a stranding in the wild, finds a new home at the New York Aquarium; and a pair of rehabilitated ospreys become ambassadors for their species. The zoo's veterinary staff get creative by crafting a one-of-a-kind orthopedic shoe to help a tiny oscillated turkey chick walk.

Fans can also follow the conversation on social media #TheZoo and follow Animal Planet on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.

THE ZOO is produced for Animal Planet by Left/Right and Copper Pot Pictures. Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Anneka Jones, Pete Ross, Michael LaHaie and Jessie Findlay are the executive producers for Left/Right. David LaMattina and Chad Walker are the executive producers for Copper Pot Pictures. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 20:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
04:22pDISCOVERY : ANIMAL PLANET'S FAN-FAVORITE SERIES ‘THE ZOO' RETURNS FOR FIFTH SEASON F..
PU
08:31aDISCOVERY : TODD HOFFMAN RETURNS TO DISCOVERY DETERMINED TO HIT THE MOTHERLODE IN ALL-NEW ..
AQ
09/24DISCOVERY : New Magnolia Network Original Content to Debut Exclusively on discovery+ and t..
PU
09/24DISCOVERY+ : Announces Second Season of NAKED AND AFRAID OF LOVE
PU
09/24DISCOVERY : TODD HOFFMAN RETURNS TO DISCOVERY DETERMINED TO HIT THE MOTHERLODE IN ALL-NEW ..
PU
09/24Amazon launches service aggregating video streaming apps in India
RE
09/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : As smooth as silk
09/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amgen, Apple, AstraZeneca, FedEx, T-Mobile US...
09/22DISCOVERY : Polish regulators renew license for Discovery-owned channel
AQ
09/22DISCOVERY : Communications Shares Rise in Heavy Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 183 M - -
Net income 2021 1 244 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 577 M 16 577 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 25,30 $
Average target price 38,55 $
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-15.92%16 577
FOX CORPORATION34.82%21 739
RTL GROUP S.A.29.21%9 230
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.44.98%6 616
TEGNA INC.52.11%4 691
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED42.68%4 150