Discovery+ : Announces Second Season of NAKED AND AFRAID OF LOVE

The First Season of one of the Highest Performing Originals on discovery+ Drops New Episodes Every Sunday

Discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, has announced the second season pick-up of NAKED AND AFRAID OF LOVE. Hailed by Jezebel as "the one dating show that actually works," NAKED AND AFRAID OF LOVE follows 16 naked strangers ready to find love as they strip down and bare it all in the ultimate challenge that blends survival, romance and everything in between. "We are thrilled to see audiences coming to discovery+ for NAKED AND AFRAID OF LOVE," says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual. "A hit franchise on linear, we were excited to explore and lean into what Naked and Afraid could be specifically on discovery+ and it is gratifying to see the creative and strategy payoff. This is where it gets fun, finding creative ways to fuel both of our streaming and linear businesses, and the team is excited to see what else is possible."



The hit series, NAKED AND AFRAID OF LOVE, launched Sunday, August 22nd on discovery+. Each Sunday, a new episode drops culminating in the reunion hosted by Naked and Afraid veteran Jake Nodar on November 7th. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedandAfraid and follow NAKED AND AFRAID on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.



With endless miles of white sandy beaches and clear turquoise water, this unforgettable island paradise in the Philippines may seem like the perfect setting to fall in love, but don't let this Garden of Eden fool you. With no food, water or clothes readily available, these 8 men and 8 women are both physically and emotionally vulnerable and forced to depend on each other.



From a sexually fluid Army veteran who's known for his 'take charge' attitude and a PhD student from Honolulu who's tired of her fixer-upper relationships, to a high school teacher looking for a ring on 'that' finger and a San Diego surf instructor who's ready to spear fish, fend off wildlife and ride through this journey like the perfect wave, these stripped down singles each bring their own unique backgrounds, and relationship experiences to the table.First kisses, fights, and love triangles are on the horizon as the men and women move through the challenge and are introduced to others on the island. As the paradigm of how people traditionally fall in love is reversed, and awkward first meetings in their birthday suits ensue, the men and women journey through the stages of a courtship. All the while, figuring out if this other person has the potential to be their forever mate in the real world - and what they look like with their clothes on.



NAKED AND AFRAID OF LOVE is produced for Discovery by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Jay Bienstock as executive producers. For Discovery, Joseph Boyle and Michael Gara are executive producers and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

