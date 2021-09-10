Discovery : Anthony Anderson and mom Doris Bowman to Host Hidden Camera Real Estate and Home Renovation Prank Series ‘House Haunters' on discovery+

'House Haunters' Available to Stream Thursday, Oct. 7 as Part of Discovery, Inc.'s Cross-Brand Ghostober Event

(New York, N.Y.) - Emmy® nominated actor and producer Anthony Anderson, star of the ABC sitcom Black-ish, along with his mom and co-host of ABC's To Tell the Truth, Doris Bowman, will combine their love of all things home-and mischief-to host the new discovery+ series House Haunters. Part of Discovery, Inc.'s cross-brand, month-long Ghostober event that features Halloween and supernatural-inspired programming from the home, food and paranormal genres, the hidden camera real estate and home renovation prank series will be available to stream beginning Thursday, Oct. 7. During the six half-hour episodes, Anthony and Doris will take over properties and devise hilarious gags for unsuspecting house hunters, real estate agents, handymen and even a few HGTV stars, including Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project) and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home).

Throughout House Haunters, with dozens of hidden cameras in place and working from a nearby unmarked van, Anthony and Doris will scheme to scare, startle and surprise visitors to the homes-executing humorous high jinks with creepy dolls come to life, mysterious pests on the loose, home decor that has a mind of its own or seemingly haunted spaces.

'If there's one thing you should know about me and my Mom, we love a good prank,' said Anthony. 'And we're bringing the fun to the perfect place-an open house.'

'Anthony and I love laughter and fun, so a hidden camera prank show is right up our alley,' said Doris. 'We can't wait to show you what we have up our sleeves.'

House Haunters is produced by NorthSouth Productions, who also produces the hit show Impractical Jokers.

Fans are invited to connect with House Haunters across the discovery+ digital platforms at discoveryplus.com and via @discoveryplus and #HouseHaunters on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, as well as to follow Anthony (@anthonyanderson) and Doris (@theofficialmamadoris) on Instagram.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

