Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES' MAGNOLIA NETWORK ORDERS TWO MORE ORIGINAL SERIES, GREENLIGHTS TWO NEW PILOTS

08/30/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'The Craftsman' with Woodworker Eric Hollenbeck and 'The Art of Vintage' with Vintage Dealer Katie Saro to Premiere Next Year

'One Big Day with Bob Goff (wt)' and 'From Grandma, with Love (wt)' Pilots in the Works

'The Craftsman' PHOTO
'The Art of Vintage' PHOTO
Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Network

  • Magnolia Network, Discovery's joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, today announced the series order of two new shows: 'The Craftsman' and 'The Art of Vintage,' which will premiere on Magnolia Network next year.
  • The network has also greenlit two new pilots: 'One Big Day with Bob Goff (wt)' featuring best-selling author and speaker Bob Goff and 'From Grandma, with Love (wt).'
  • 'The Craftsman' is a nine-episode, half-hour series produced by Warm Springs Productions.
    • Master craftsman and woodworker Eric Hollenbeck is in the restoration business, taking historic homes and forgotten treasures around his hometown of Eureka, California, and giving them new life.
  • 'The Art of Vintage' is a nine-episode, half-hour series produced by Pie Town Productions.
    • Vintage dealer and designer Katie Saro creates one-of-a-kind spaces for her clients and shares her unique styling and design tips while transforming her own home room by room.
  • 'One Big Day with Bob Goff (wt)' is a half-hour pilot produced by Warm Springs Productions.
    • Everyone has a dream, and we're either chasing it or stuck in the what-ifs. Best-selling author and speaker Bob Goff takes big dreamers on a series of wild adventures of his design to push them outside their comfort zone and motivate them to believe their dreams are within reach.
  • 'From Grandma, with Love (wt)' is a half-hour pilot produced by Everywoman Studios.
    • Generational home cooks from around the world welcome us into their kitchens to learn their most beloved family recipes, along with the stories, culture and traditions that shaped them.

With more than 150 hours of premium unscripted content from an ever-growing roster of creators spanning home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and the arts, Magnolia Network's robust programming slate of originals includes the complete Fixer Upper library in addition to Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go, The Artisan's Kitchen, Growing Floret and The Johnnyswim Show.

Magnolia Network content is now streaming exclusively on discovery+ and the Magnolia app. The network will make its linear launch early 2022.

ABOUT MAGNOLIA NETWORK

Magnolia Network is a media joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories. At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life's stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things. We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity. Here, we are creating a space where we hope viewers will feel their time with us is never without purpose, but rather is time well spent.

ABOUT discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

PRESS CONTACTS

John Marsicano

john_marsicano@discovery.com

Taylor Griffin

taylor_griffin@discovery.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
01:32pDISCOVERY : Chip and joanna gaines' magnolia network orders two more original se..
PU
06:01aDISCOVERY : AIDAN GILLEN STARS IN ALL-NEW SCIENCE CHANNEL SERIES 'KILLERS OF THE..
AQ
08/27DISCOVERY : Aidan Gillen Stars in All-New Science Channel Series, ‘Killers..
PU
08/27DISCOVERY : AIDAN GILLEN STARS IN ALL-NEW SCIENCE CHANNEL SERIES ‘KILLERS ..
PU
08/27DISCOVERY : IMPOSSIBLE New Episodes Premiere Tuesday, October 5th at 10pm on Foo..
AQ
08/26ROBERT IRVINE RETURNS WITH NEW SEASO : IMPOSSIBLE New Episodes Premiere Tuesday,..
PU
08/25OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK : Ready to Love Season 4 Returns on Friday, October 15th
PU
08/24DISCOVERY : Poland's president prefers media reforms on "market basis"
RE
08/23DISCOVERY : 'BATTLE ON THE BEACH' A STRONG FIRST SEASON RATINGS WINNER FOR HGTV ..
AQ
08/20DISCOVERY : ‘BATTLE ON THE BEACH' A STRONG FIRST SEASON RATINGS WINNER FOR..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 179 M - -
Net income 2021 1 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 387 M 18 387 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 28,28 $
Average target price 39,63 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-6.02%18 387
FOX CORPORATION27.75%20 711
RTL GROUP S.A.34.12%9 647
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.13%6 213
TEGNA INC.28.32%3 957
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED18.10%3 405