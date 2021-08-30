Discovery : CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES' MAGNOLIA NETWORK ORDERS TWO MORE ORIGINAL SERIES, GREENLIGHTS TWO NEW PILOTS

'The Craftsman' with Woodworker Eric Hollenbeck and 'The Art of Vintage' with Vintage Dealer Katie Saro to Premiere Next Year

'One Big Day with Bob Goff (wt)' and 'From Grandma, with Love (wt)' Pilots in the Works

'The Craftsman' PHOTO

'The Art of Vintage' PHOTO

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Magnolia Network, Discovery's joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, today announced the series order of two new shows: 'The Craftsman' and 'The Art of Vintage,' which will premiere on Magnolia Network next year.



The network has also greenlit two new pilots: 'One Big Day with Bob Goff (wt)' featuring best-selling author and speaker Bob Goff and 'From Grandma, with Love (wt).'



'The Craftsman' is a nine-episode, half-hour series produced by Warm Springs Productions. Master craftsman and woodworker Eric Hollenbeck is in the restoration business, taking historic homes and forgotten treasures around his hometown of Eureka, California, and giving them new life.



'The Art of Vintage' is a nine-episode, half-hour series produced by Pie Town Productions. Vintage dealer and designer Katie Saro creates one-of-a-kind spaces for her clients and shares her unique styling and design tips while transforming her own home room by room.



'One Big Day with Bob Goff (wt)' is a half-hour pilot produced by Warm Springs Productions. Everyone has a dream, and we're either chasing it or stuck in the what-ifs. Best-selling author and speaker Bob Goff takes big dreamers on a series of wild adventures of his design to push them outside their comfort zone and motivate them to believe their dreams are within reach.



'From Grandma, with Love (wt)' is a half-hour pilot produced by Everywoman Studios. Generational home cooks from around the world welcome us into their kitchens to learn their most beloved family recipes, along with the stories, culture and traditions that shaped them.



With more than 150 hours of premium unscripted content from an ever-growing roster of creators spanning home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and the arts, Magnolia Network's robust programming slate of originals includes the complete Fixer Upper library in addition to Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go, The Artisan's Kitchen, Growing Floret and The Johnnyswim Show.

Magnolia Network content is now streaming exclusively on discovery+ and the Magnolia app. The network will make its linear launch early 2022.

ABOUT MAGNOLIA NETWORK

Magnolia Network is a media joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories. At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life's stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things. We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity. Here, we are creating a space where we hope viewers will feel their time with us is never without purpose, but rather is time well spent.

ABOUT discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

