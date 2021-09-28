Discovery : Chip and Joanna Gaines to Debut Linear Cable Channel on Jan. 5, 2022 Following Successful Digital Launch

Magnolia Network will kick-off DIY Network rebrand with cable premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

WACO, TX (September 28, 2021) - Magnolia Network, Discovery's joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, today announced it will make its highly-anticipated linear debut on Jan. 5, 2022, at which point the existing DIY Network will be rebranded as Magnolia Network. The channel will officially become Magnolia Network on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. / ET 6 p.m. PT with the linear premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

Magnolia Network's inaugural linear slate will feature episodes from original series such as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Super Dad and more, in addition to the full, five-season Fixer Upper library. Episodes from the iconic series This Old House will also air on Magnolia Network.

"It wasn't long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer," said Chip and Joanna Gaines. "That's what we've set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we've been amazed by the stories and storytellers we've found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can't wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we're hopeful about the impact it might have-to help reclaim the best of what television can be."

Existing DIY Network fan-favorites set to join the growing roster of Magnolia Network original programming includes new seasons of Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston, and Bargain Mansions.

"It is a thrilling moment to be bringing this network to the very platform that first introduced Chip and Jo to the world just eight years ago. From home and design, to food and garden, to inspirational and uplifting stories of all kinds, we are introducing a new lifestyle brand defined by authenticity, beauty and vulnerability," said Allison Page, Global President, Magnolia and DTC. "On the heels of our successful digital launch this past July, we are excited to fulfill our initial goal of bringing Magnolia Network to the broadest audience possible, meeting viewers wherever they are."

Viewers with an active DIY Network subscription in their existing linear TV package will automatically have access to Magnolia Network on Jan. 5. Those who do not currently subscribe to DIY Network as part of their existing linear TV package may contact their respective providers for information about how to add DIY Network prior to the rebrand.

More information about Magnolia Network's inaugural linear programming schedule will be available in the coming weeks.

