Discovery : Comedian And Social Media Star Mamrie Hart Will Host The New discovery+ Competition Series Tiny Food Fight

08/12/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Available to Stream on Thursday, September 16th
High-res images available at: https://press.discovery.com/us/food/

New York, NY - August 12, 2021 - Comedian and social media star, Mamrie Hart, whose social media content has generated over 96 million views, will host the new discovery+ competition series Tiny Food Fight. Available to stream beginning on Thursday, September 16th, the series features Hart putting three talented cooks to the test in two rounds of tiny food-themed challenges - from fair foods to birthday celebrations and bar foods to international dishes. Contestants must pack the most flavor into a single bite of food using miniature appliances and utensils. Darnell Ferguson, who first gained fans as a Chopped Champion, serves as the lead judge. Ferguson will review dishes based on creativity, taste, presentation, and how well the dish fits the theme. The contestant with the best small bites in both rounds will walk away with a tiny trophy and a tiny $5,000 check.

'I am completely obsessed with tiny food. You know that video of a hamster eating a burrito that went viral? I am responsible for two-thirds of those views,' said Hart. 'So, when I was given the opportunity to host Tiny Food Fight, I was all in! What amazes me is the accuracy and detail the chefs bring to the competition. Their scale of cooking might be miniature, but the level of cooking they bring is on par with any other food show you would see. I feel like people will be obsessed with it, cause I sure am!'

'Tiny food is having more than a moment, it's an undeniable trend that Food Network is raising to the next level,' said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. 'Mamrie and Darnell add to the fun with their signature humor and expertise. Who knew the world's smallest meal could be cooked over a tealight candle?'

Over the course of the six half-hour episodes, the three contestants must create shrunken dishes and, making this feat even more difficult, they must use equally tiny kitchens and equipment. On the premiere, they must tackle classic sports bar starters in the first round with only 30 minutes on the clock. One miniature dish earns a special advantage in the next round where they must make the tiniest stacked burgers and the competition heats up as one of the tiny kitchens catches fire. The excitement continues all season long as the contestants must tackle tiny diner food from breakfast to late night munchies, as well as bold flavors from Thailand and Japan. No competition is complete, without some sweets, but making desserts the size of a quarter will prove to be difficult for these talented contestants.

Follow #TinyFoodFight for all the incredibly delicious tiny dishes, and for more on the competition. Plus, see Mamrie and Darnell compete in their very own tiny challenge! Fans can also visit www.discoveryplus.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more.

Tiny Food Fight is produced by Beyond Productions for discovery+.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Contact

Julie Chudow
646-638-7636
julie_chudow@discovery.com

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
