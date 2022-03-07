Log in
Discovery : DREW AND JONATHAN SCOTT HELP MORE HOLLYWOOD SUPERSTARS DELIVER HEARTWARMING HOME RENOVATIONS IN A NEW SEASON OF HGTV'S ‘CELEBRITY IOU'

03/07/2022 | 11:50am EST
Smash Hit Series Returns With Eight Fresh Episodes on Monday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

New York [March 7, 2022]Celebrity IOU, one of HGTV's blockbuster hits, will be back with eight new episodes beginning Monday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can expect more boldfaced names, heartwarming stories and astonishing renovations as celebrities share deeply personal stories about their gratitude for a deserving friend or mentor. The Hollywood A-listers, who want to give these extraordinary people in their lives surprise home renovations, will put on hard hats, pick up power tools and put in sweat equity with help from talented twins and series' executive producers DrewandJonathan Scott. A top-rated cable program on Monday nights during its sophomore season, Celebrity IOUalso will be available to stream on discovery+beginning April 18. Twelve additional episodes of the series are slated to premiere in late 2022.

This season's star-studded lineup of Celebrity IOUfeatures:

  • Anthony Anderson- Multi Golden Globe® Award, Emmy® Award and BET Award nominated and multi NAACP Image Awards winning actor and producer;
  • Halle Berry- Academy Award®, Golden Globe® Award and Emmy® Award winning actress, producer and director;
  • Snoop Dogg- Multi GRAMMY Awards® and Emmy® Award nominated and MTV Video Music Award winning rapper, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur;
  • Tiffany Haddish- Emmy® Award, GRAMMY Award® and BET Award winning comedian, actress, producer and author;
  • Lisa Kudrow- Emmy® Award and multi Screen Actors Guild Award® winning actress, comedian, writer and producer;
  • Howie Mandel- Multi Emmy® Award nominated comedian, television personality, actor, producer and host;
  • John C. Reilly- Academy Award®, multi Golden Globe® Awards and GRAMMY Award® nominated and Screen Actors Guild Award® winning actor, comedian, screenwriter, musician and producer; and
  • Ali Wong- People's Choice Award nominated comedian, actress and writer.

"Drew and I pinch ourselves every day because we have the incredible honor of helping the people who we've admired make something special happen for generous people who had a significant impact on their lives," said Jonathan.

"Hearing the incredible stories of gratitude never gets old," said Drew. "We're always inspired by these celebrities wanting to be completely hands-on with the renovations. This series is extra special."

The season premiere will spotlight Tiffany Haddish who wants to give her best friend of 20 years a spacious new kitchen and living area where her family can gather and a luxurious spa-like bathroom. Customized renovations throughout the season include turning a barren basement into an entertainer's dream, creating a next-level backyard retreat with a high-end outdoor kitchen, and converting a lackluster bachelor pad into a modern showplace.

Additional fresh content from the new season ofCelebrity IOUwill be available on HGTV's digital platforms. Fans are invited to connect with the series at HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOUand by following @HGTV and #CelebIOUon Facebook, Twitter, TikTokand Instagram. Drew and Jonathan also will share info about the new episodes on their social channels at @mrdrewscott (Instagram,Twitter) and @jonathanscott (Instagram,Twitter). Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres-Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning April 18.

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home®consumer products line. HGTV content also is available ondiscovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagramand TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 16:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
