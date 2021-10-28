Discovery+ Delivers Holiday Cheer With New Episodes Of Mary McCartney Serves It Up Featuring New Celebrity Guests And Even More Delicious Recipes

Guests Include, Musical Legend Sir Paul McCartney, International Fashion Designer Stella McCartney, Academy Award-Winning Actress Reese Witherspoon,and Global Media Leader and Philanthropist Oprah Winfrey

The New Episodes Will Be Available to Stream Exclusively on Discovery+ Beginning on Tuesday, November 23rd

New York - October 21, 2021 - British photographer and cookbook author Mary McCartney has prepared delicious, accessible, and picture-perfect meals for her celebrity friends and family for years and now she returns to her London kitchen to help kickstart the holidays. On Thursday, November 23rd audiences are invited to join Mary as she shares her sincere love of family gatherings and meat-free entertaining for the holidays on four new episodes of Mary McCartney Serves It Up on discovery+. Mary will be joined by her famous friends to celebrate food and friendship with transatlantic cook-alongs, and revealing food Q&As. It's the most delicious invitation for a festive season, filled with dazzling party food, cocktails, and show stopping centerpieces.

"Nothing inspires me more than cooking and entertaining my family and friends all year long. During the holidays I like to add a little extra magic and so I'm excited to share more of my vegetarian recipes and tips for hosting fabulous, festive gatherings," said McCartney.

"Audiences will feel like they are there in the kitchen with Mary and her celebrity friends and family on the four new episodes of Mary McCartney Serves It Up." said Courtney White, President, Food Network & Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. "In addition to the mouthwatering holiday recipes, viewers will learn surprising details from Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. Plus, they will get a first time look at how the McCartney family does celebrations and get togethers."

In each of the half-hour episodes, Mary connects with her friends and family over good food. Mary's dad, the legendary musician Sir Paul McCartney joins her for the ultimate holiday feast, featuring decadent sides to accompany a vegetarian roast. But, the star of the meal is a sweet and savory vegan Yorkshire pudding that earns the chief taste tester, Mary's dad's seal of approval. Then, Sir Paul teaches Mary the secret recipe for his signature cocktail, a Maccarita, a unique McCartney spin on the traditional margarita. The celebrations continue when Oprah Winfrey joins Mary virtually for cocktails and canapés. The two make history, when Mary gets Oprah to make a homemade dip for the very first time by teaching her the recipe for an incredible Bloody Mary Dip served with Focaccia Skewers. Mary's little sister, Stella McCartney, also stops by to taste test her Party Perfect Pie, and to help prepare a stunning Roasted Toasted Salad inspired by their mom. Reese Witherspoon gets a master class in entertaining family-style, when Mary shows her how to make luxurious Creamy Green Pasta, a guaranteed crowd pleaser for any seasonal get together. Mary also shows her friend how to make the ultimate British dessert, a Towering Cherry Trifle.

Mary McCartney is a British photographer, filmmaker and cookbook author and advocate of vegetarianism as part of sustainable plant-based living. Her cookbooks include, Food: Vegetarian Home Cooking, in which she offers easy, family-friendly meat-free dishes that will appeal to everyone, as well as At My Table: Vegetarian Feasts for Family and Friends, offering more than 75 recipes, with recollections of specific celebrations, gatherings, and family highlights through the

years. She is also a co-founder of Meat Free Monday, a not-for-profit organization that campaigns for sustainable, meat-free living.

Mary McCartney Serves It Up is produced by Pacific Television for discovery+.

