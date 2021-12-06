Discovery : FOOD NETWORK EXTENDS DEAL WITH EMMY® AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS VALERIE BERTINELLI

NEW YORK - December 6, 2021 - Valerie Bertinelli has signed a new deal extending her long-term relationship with Discovery's Food Network and discovery+ streaming service, it was announced today by Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. With this new deal, the Emmy® award-winning actress will continue to delight audiences in both primetime and daytime with more episodes of Kids Baking Championship and Valerie's Home Cooking. In addition, she will bring new passion projects to fruition for Food Network audiences.

"Valerie Bertinelli has won Food Network audiences with her approachable warm personality and unique charisma. Her passion for food comes through in everything she does, from sharing her favorite recipes in the kitchen to mentoring the next generation of young bakers," said White. "I am so excited that Valerie will continue to charm audiences across all our platforms, and our team is looking forward to working with her to bring her new projects to life."

"Throughout my life food has always been a central part of some of my happiest memories and becoming a part of the Food Network family has continued to be a rewarding dream come true," said Bertinelli. "I look forward to continuing to share my passion and joy with audiences with the programs they have come to love as well as in new and exciting ways."

Valerie Bertinelli is an actress and TV personality, best known for starring in the 70's sitcom One Day at a Time. She now hosts the Emmy® award-winning Food Network show Valerie's Home Cooking as well as Kids Baking Championship. She is the author of Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time, and the follow-up Finding It: And Satisfying My Hunger for Life without Opening the Fridge, as well as Valerie's Home Cooking and One Dish at a Time. In January 2022, Valerie will release her latest book Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, a heartfelt look at turning sixty, the futility of finding happiness in numbers on a scale, learning to love herself the way she is today, and tips for a healthier outlook on life.

Valerie Bertinelli is represented by Marc Schwartz and Jack Grossbart at Fusion Management, Inc. and Eric Weissler at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

