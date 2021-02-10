Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery, Inc.    DISCA

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : FOOD NETWORK OBSESSED PODCAST PICKED UP FOR EXTENDED SECOND RUN

02/10/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Host Jaymee Sire Returns to Dish on All Things Food Network

NEW YORK- February 10, 2021- Food Network has picked up Food Network Obsessed, the official podcast of Food Network, for an extended second run with host Jaymee Sire returning. The podcast, which launched in early January and is just midway through its first season, features food blogger, journalist, TV host and Food Network superfan Sire, sitting down each week for a candid and revealing chat with favorite Food Network stars and chefs, dishing on everything from behind-the-scenes secrets of their shows, to how they got their start in food, to sharing some of their secrets for kitchen success, and more.

'Hosting Food Network Obsessed is a dream come true for this superfan, and we are just getting started!' said Sire. 'It has been such a blast to sit and chat about anything and everything with our season one guests and I am so excited to continue the conversations with even more of Food Network's incredible stars.'

The first season of Food Network Obsessed has to-date scored a nearly perfect star rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars and in the first few weeks, landed the #3 spot in the Food category on Apple Podcasts. Guests have included Kalen Allen, Valerie Bertinelli, Kardea Brown, Josh Capon and Jeff Mauro, with forthcoming interviews to feature Ted Allen, Anne Burrell, Alex Guarnaschelli and Ali Khan. New episodes of the Food Network Obsessed podcast launch every Friday and are available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

Fans can go to Food Network Obsessed at FoodNetwork.com/FoodNetworkObsessed for more information, and follow Food Network and Jaymee on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world and spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+ and Food Network Kitchen, along with premium brands Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
11:01aDISCOVERY : Food network obsessed podcast picked up for extended second run
PU
02/07DISCOVERY : HGTV ORDERS TWO PILOT EPISODES FOR 'MY FIRST TIME' (WT) - Discovery,..
AQ
02/05DISCOVERY : HGTV ORDERS TWO PILOT EPISODES FOR ‘MY FIRST TIME' (WT)
PU
02/04DISCOVERY : 'LOVE IT OR LIST IT' STAR GETS GREENLIGHT FOR NEW SERIES 'TOUGH LOVE..
AQ
02/04DISCOVERY : ‘LOVE IT OR LIST IT' STAR GETS GREENLIGHT FOR NEW SERIES &lsqu..
PU
02/03OWN PREMIERES &LDQUO;OWN SPOTLIGHT : CICELY TYSON” SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6 FE..
PU
02/01DISCOVERY : The End of the Storm available on discovery+ from February - Discove..
AQ
02/01DISCOVERY : The End of the Storm available on discovery+ from February
PU
02/01DISCOVERY : Citigroup Downgrades Discovery Communications to Neutral From Buy, A..
MT
01/29OWN : OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK REMEMBERS CICELY TYSON WITH RE-AIRING OF “OPRA..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 625 M - -
Net income 2020 1 214 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 353 M 27 353 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 34,10 $
Last Close Price 43,50 $
Spread / Highest target 5,75%
Spread / Average Target -21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.49.78%27 353
FOX CORPORATION5.53%18 028
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.15.59%5 559
TEGNA INC.25.59%3 841
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED18.97%3 588
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.23.04%3 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ