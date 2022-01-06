Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : FOUR FABULOUS, LARGER-THAN-LIFE BEST FRIENDS WORK TOGETHER TO CHANGE THEIR LIVES IN A NEW TLC SERIES, ‘1000-LB BEST FRIENDS'

01/06/2022 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- New Series Premieres on TLC and discovery+ on Monday, February 7 at 10pm ET/PT -

(Los Angeles, Calif.) -Building on the success of 1000-LB SISTERS, which continues to deliver ratings gold with its highest-rated season ever, TLC today announced its newest transformation series, 1000-LB BEST FRIENDS. Vannessa and Meghan are larger-than-life best friends, and along with their pals Tina and Ashely, they are battling obesity with heart and humor. This gregarious girl gang will embark on a journey of sisterhood, weight loss, and self-discovery. 1000-LB BEST FRIENDS premieres on TLC and discovery+ on Monday, February 7 at 10pm ET/PT.

"The ratings success of 1000-lb Sisters has made one thing clear-our audience loves personal journeys of transformation featuring authentic, bold and very boisterous personalities, which is why we're excited to introduce this brand-new series, 1000-lb Best Friends," said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. "This show is about weight loss and leading a healthier lifestyle just as much as it is about a tight-knit group of girlfriends that love to have a good time. By the end of the first episode, viewers will be asking themselves if their friend group has a Vannessa, a Meghan, a Tina or an Ashely."

Vannessa and Meghan, whom viewers first met on TOO LARGE, were bullied for their weight all the way back in middle school and ever since then, they have had each other's backs. When Meghan peaked at almost 600-lbs, they decided it was time to take control of their lives and pursue weight loss surgery. Meghan qualified while Vannessa didn't, however Meghan's weight loss has stalled out since she went ahead with the surgery. Power comes in numbers and now with Tina and Ashely, they are making a pact and recommitting to their original goal to turn their lives around. Ashely previously underwent weight-loss surgery, but she's put back on all the weight she lost and is once again pursuing surgery to get back on track. Tina, on the other hand, isn't ready to take on the risks of surgery, so she plans to lose the excess weight on her own.

From camping to swimming in the ocean, these friends are determined to get out of the sedentary habits that have led them to where they are now. Whether it's exercise, doctors' appointments or therapy sessions, they'll rely on each other to get through it all. But with four big personalities, they are bound to ruffle each other's feathers. Will the gang be able to overcome their insecurities and self-doubt in time to attend their high school reunion as a fiercely fabulous, united front?

Viewers can go behind-the-scenes in the digital midform series 1000-lb Best Friends: Inside the Episode, premiering on discovery+ and TLCgo, where Meghan & Vannessa sit down, spill the tea, and provide commentary on all episodes. Meghan & Vannessa are also giving their two cents on high fashion, trendy hairstyles, and Gen Z slang in a hilarious social media series.

Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on all things 1000-LB BEST FRIENDS. Join the conversation using #1000lbBestFriends.

1000-lb BEST FRIENDS is produced by Crazy Legs Productions for TLC.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 20:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
03:38pDISCOVERY : FOUR FABULOUS, LARGER-THAN-LIFE BEST FRIENDS WORK TOGETHER TO CHANGE THEIR LIV..
PU
12:18pDISCOVERY : Food network's hot list 2022 scores with fans
PU
11:28aDISCOVERY : Own joins portfolio of discovery networks available on hulu + live tv
PU
07:04aHIGH STAKES FOR BELUSHI'S FARM IN AN ALL-NEW SEASON OF 'GROWING BELUSHI' PREMIERING JAN..
AQ
01/05DISCOVERY : HIGH STAKES FOR BELUSHI'S FARM IN AN ALL-NEW SEASON OF ‘GROWING BELUSHI'..
PU
01/05HBO Max shows growth despite industry slowdown
RE
2021ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on..
PR
2021DIVE INTO 2022 WITH NEW ADVENTURES ON DISCOVERY - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
2021DISCOVERY : Dive into 2022 with new adventures on discovery
PU
2021DISCOVERY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 133 M - -
Net income 2021 1 311 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 240 M 17 240 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 26,45 $
Average target price 38,33 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.12.36%17 240
FOX CORPORATION1.92%20 712
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK7.89%10 322
RTL GROUP S.A.1.03%8 189
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.22%6 099
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-0.55%4 123