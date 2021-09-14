Discovery : HGTV ORDERS MORE THAN 30 NEW EPISODES OF THREE POPULAR SERIES

New Seasons of Unsellable Houses, Everything But the House and Inside Out Set to Premiere in 2022

New York [Sept. 14, 2021] With HGTV ordering more than 30 new episodes of Unsellable Houses, Everything But the House and Inside Out, three top-performing series are slated to return in 2022.

After attracting 32 million viewers to its sophomore run, Unsellable Houses, starring sisters and top-selling real estate agents Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, will be back for 13 one-hour episodes. Set in the Pacific Northwest, the upcoming third season will showcase the pair as they help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. Unsellable Houses is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

Good Morning America host and star of the Emmy®-award winning competition series Flea Market FlipLara Spencer will get the spotlight in 10 new half-hour episodes of Everything But the House. The series, which attracted 13.2 million viewers to its freshman season, will follow Lara and her team of expert appraisers who help homeowners clear out their houses and cash in on their clutter. Everything But the House is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

Inside Out, which drew 16.1 million viewers to its first season, was picked up for eight fresh one-hour episodes. Southern California home renovators Carmine Sabatella, a real estate agent and interior designer, and Mike Pyle, a landscape designer, will continue to vie for the biggest chunk of the reno budget to give their clients beautifully updated interiors and exteriors. Inside Out is produced by House8 Media.

'Our secret sauce is our ability to spot talented and inspiring experts who will appeal to viewers with their fresh, fun takes on real estate, renovation and all things related to home,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. 'Series like Unsellable Houses, Everything But the House and Inside Out are just the latest in a string of successes that helped us deliver more than 59 million viewers in the last quarter and this pick up order is a great way to validate and celebrate.'

Fans are invited to stay connected with the series on HGTV's digital platforms. Previous seasons of Everything But the House, Inside Out and Unsellable Houses are available to stream now on discovery+, and fans can find even more content on HGTV.com. Fans also can interact via social media by following @HGTV and #EverythingButTheHouse, #HGTVInsideOut and #UnsellableHouses on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

