Discovery : HGTV'S ‘CELEBRITY IOU' DELIVERED HIGHEST L3 RATING OF SOPHOMORE SEASON ON MONDAY, DEC. 28

New York [Jan. 6, 2021] HGTV's hit series, Celebrity IOU, delivered the highest-rated episode of its sophomore season on Monday, Dec. 28, with a .97 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, a 94 percent increase over the prior six weeks. Among W25-54, it garnered a 1.23 live plus three-day rating, netting a 98 percent lift over prior six-week levels. The episode-which featured Emmy® Award nominated and Screen Actors Guild Awards® winning actor Justin Hartley as he gave one of his closest friends Mat an astonishing backyard makeover-also performed well among upscale audiences. It secured a 1.04 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.30 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a respective 82 and 86 percent increase over the prior six weeks. The episode also delivered a 1.10 L3 rating among P2+ and a 2.14 L3 household rating. Celebrity IOU is hosted by the network's popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, who also serve as executive producers.

'Celebrity IOU combines the feel-good, inspirational stories of family and friendship with signature renovations by everyone's favorite twin brothers, Drew and Jonathan,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'These latest episodes, featuring Zooey Deschanel, Allison Janney, Justin Hartley and Rainn Wilson as they surprise the people who mean so much to them, served up more dramatic transformations and fun times with a side of heart and selfless generosity-and that was enough to bring millions more viewers to HGTV.'

Celebrity IOU continues to draw strong viewer engagement on HGTV's digital platforms. The series has been the most-watched show on HGTV GO since its Dec. 14 season premiere, and the Dec. 28 episode is the #2 most-watched episode on the platform since its launch. Season two of Celebrity IOU has delivered more than 2.9 million total video views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and more than 1 million page views on HGTV.com.

ABOUT 'CELEBRITY IOU'

The first season of Celebrity IOU captivated more than 36 million viewers and smashed records as the highest-rated first-year series in HGTV history. The series features Hollywood A-listers who express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by gifting them with heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan as they help each award-winning star with the surprise home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###