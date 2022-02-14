Log in
Discovery : HGTV'S 'TOUGH LOVE WITH HILARY FARR' DELIVERS STRONG SEASON ONE PERFORMANCE

02/14/2022 | 03:13pm EST
New York [February 14, 2022]Tough Love with Hilary Farr,starring popular interior designerHilary Farras she helpsfamilies improve their lives and homes with straight talk and no-nonsense advice,garnered a .53 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .73 L3 rating among W25-54 in the Monday, 9-10 p.m. time slot during its debut season. The series, which attracted more than 16.1 million viewers since its Dec. 20 premiere, showed double digit ratings gains of 19 percent and 37 percent respectively over the prior six weeks.

Tough Love with Hilary Farrwas the #1 non-news/sports cable premiere among P2+ and upscale P2+. It also ranked as a top 3 unscripted cable series among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54, delivering a .60 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a .80 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 and 0.72 L3 rating among upscale P2+.

"Hilary is a brilliant designer with millions of fans who know she never disappoints, so they couldn't wait to see her with gloves off in Tough Love with Hilary Farr," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. "Hilary's new series deconstructs her creative design process and plays up her caring, humorous side which has big viewer appeal."

Tough Love with Hilary Farr also performed well on HGTV's digital platforms, with videos promoting the season generating more than 190,000 views on HGTV.com and more than 4.7 million views across HGTV's Facebook, Twitter,Pinterest, InstagramandTikTok.

During the series, Hilary, usingher signature wit, banishes families' indecision and helps them maximize their homes to better suit their needs. As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary draws inspiration from her extensive design experience, as well as her own life lessons, to develop creative solutions to get families' lives back on track. The full first season is now available to stream ondiscovery+.

Tough Love with Hilary Farris produced by Balthazar Entertainment.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81.5 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home®consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagramand TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 20:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
