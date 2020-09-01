Discovery : INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD'S BESTSELLING AUTHOR JAMES PATTERSON

- Patterson Releases New Book Collaboration MURDER THY NEIGHBOR Based on ID True Crimes on Tuesday, September 15; Network Programming Stack to Promote the Release Airs on Saturday, September 12 -

(Silver Spring, Md.) - Following the success of JAMES PATTERSON'S MURDER IS FOREVER, ID is excited to announce an expanded deal that continues to bring the world class author's books to life on America's #1 true crime network. In this latest partnership, Patterson draws on the true stories from ID's compelling library of content as inspiration for three upcoming book releases, suspenseful forays that reminds us that truth is always stranger than fiction. Prior to each book's release, ID will air a stack of programming filled with strange but true stories that inspired each book's content. The first release on Tuesday, September 15, 'Murder Thy Neighbor' profiles two twisted tales inspired by true-crime horrors: the first following a neighbors' quarrel that turns violent and the second, cyber-bullying that explodes in a double murder. The MURDER THY NEIGHBOR programming stack will air from 8 p.m. ET/PT to 12 a.m. ET/PT on Saturday, September 12 on Investigation Discovery (ID).

'Our viewers love to watch the whole truth unfold, and with the greatest crime storyteller of all time at the helm, we know James Patterson's readers won't be able to put the book down until each ID-inspired mystery is solved,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. 'Expanding ID's partnership with Patterson further unites two of America's greatest crime powerhouses, offering the best of both worlds to fans of mystery and suspense through pages and programming.'

The first story in the book 'Murder Thy Neighbor' follows Ann Hoover, a nice woman who has come to hate her neighbor. Roy Kirk moved in next door with plans to renovate, but as the weeks go by, his DIY construction turns to shambles. When Ann takes him to court, Kirk's retaliation will be shocking. Written in conjunction with Andrew Bourelle.

In the second story, 'Murder IRL,' Jenelle Potter has always been better at connecting with people through social media. With overprotective parents, she hasn't had very many options to meet people, until she links up with Billy. But her feelings for Billy are unreciprocated, causing Jenelle to start a virtual war that tragically enters the real one. Written in conjunction with Max DiLallo

To promote the release of the 'Murder Thy Neighbor' book, ID will air a stack of primetime programming featuring the episodes that inspired the two featured stories. The first will air on Saturday, September 12 and will include the following programs:

8 p.m. ET/PT: JAMES PATTERSON'S MURDER THY NEIGHBOR: CATFISH KILLER

In a small Tennessee town, Jenelle Potter has few friends. When her attraction to one of them isn't mutual, she is ostracized and feels threatened. Then a shadowy figure guides her family into a dark plot with a twisted ending no one saw coming.

9 p.m. ET/PT: JAMES PATTERSON'S MURDER THY NEIGHBOR: THE WRATH OF LOVE

Zach Sanders is being pulled in two directions between the woman he loves and his mistress who refuses to let him go. Jealousy, obsession and news of a surprise engagement leads to a deadly case of road rage.

10 p.m. ET/PT: JAMES PATTERSON'S MURDER THY NEIGHBOR: TUNNEL OF HATE

An industrious woman and an ambitious man become neighbors when they buy adjoining houses. Both intend to restore the derelict homes to former glory, but when one of the renovations falls badly behind, it leads to conflict and a shocking murder.

11 p.m. ET/PT JAMES PATTERSON'S MURDER THY NEIGHBOR: HOUSE OF SHARDS

A childish joke between neighboring kids turns into an all-out war when the adults get involved. For some, the laughter will end forever.

Subsequent book releases will include 'Murder of Innocence' releasing on November 17, 2020, and 'Till Murder Do Us Part' releasing on January 19, 2021. All titles are available wherever books are sold.

