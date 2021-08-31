Log in
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
Discovery : JOSH GATES EXPLORES STRANGER SIDE OF THE UNKNOWN IN BRAND-NEW SEASON OF 'EXPEDITION X' PREMIERING SEPTEMBER 1 ON DISCOVERY

08/31/2021
(Los Angeles) - Adventurer Josh Gates has spent his career traversing the globe and searching for answers to the unexplained. Gates, along with scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot continue to investigate history's strangest legends and mysteries around the world in an all-new season of EXPEDITION X, premiering Wednesday, September 1 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery.
In a heart-pounding new season, Josh sends Jessica, a supernatural true believer, and Phil, a curious skeptic, to work with experts and eyewitnesses, deploying everything from thermal drones and Data Acquisition cameras that are capable of spotting UFO's in the sky to infrasound detectors that identify sounds at frequencies below the range of human hearing, all to shed new light on cases that have confounded, fascinated, and frightened people for generations. From venturing into the unforgiving Appalachian wilderness to investigate the truth behind horrifying sightings of feral people, to unearthing clues to a flying beast lurking in the shadows of southern Iowa, Phil and Jessica search far and wide for the truth. In one of their most daring cases yet, Josh sends Phil and Jessica to Thailand in search of the cult behind terrifying warnings of global catastrophes and natural disasters. The risky search for answers intensifies as they gain access to the secretive sect's inner circle and even visit a secret compound deep in the mountains.
The season culminates with an epic two-part special at Fort Morgan in Alabama where Phil and Jessica gain exclusive access to a decommissioned Civil War military fort - rumored to be haunted. After the case takes an unexpected turn, Josh calls on Amy Bruni and Adam Berry from Travel Channel's Kindred Spirits to join the team to further investigate. Phil and Jessica risk it all, using every resource available in their quest for answers to history's most baffling mysteries.
In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can stream past seasons of EXPEDITION X on discovery+. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #ExpeditionX, as well as follow Expedition Unknown on Facebook and Discovery on Twitter for the latest updates. Host Josh Gates can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
EXPEDITION X is produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions. For Ping Pong Productions, executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels, Josh Gates and Beata Ziel. Co-executive producers are Brian Garrity and Tracy Johnson. For Discovery Channel, Lisa Lucas and Michael Gara are executive producers and associate producer is Olivia Ghersen.
About Discovery Channel
Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visitwww.discovery.com.
###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 179 M - -
Net income 2021 1 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 159 M 18 159 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 27,85 $
Average target price 39,63 $
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-7.44%18 159
FOX CORPORATION27.30%20 616
RTL GROUP S.A.33.74%9 628
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.59%6 188
TEGNA INC.28.32%3 933
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED18.53%3 419