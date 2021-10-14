Discovery : Kendra Wilkinson Takes on Los Angeles Real Estate Market In new discovery+ Series ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood'

Available to Stream Wednesday, Nov. 17 on discovery+

(New York, N.Y.) - Kendra Wilkinson, reality TV star and former resident of the iconic Playboy mansion, will take on a new career as a freshly minted real estate agent in the exclusivediscovery+ series, Kendra Sells Hollywood. Available to stream beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17, the six-part docuseries will follow the model and best-selling author as she embarks upon a new career with Douglas Elliman, one of the most successful and competitive real estate firms in Los Angeles. With no prior industry experience, Kendra spent more than a year studying late nights to pass her real estate exam and secure a license. She will rely on her signature humor, resilience and unwavering work ethic to learn the ropes and land her first sale. From the sprawling mansions of Beverly Hills to the beach bungalows of Venice, Kendra will take Tinseltown by storm to prove that she has the mettle to make it in real estate.

"I'm just a mom of two trying to start a new career," said Kendra. "This is not just a job to me-this is my life. It's exciting because this is my chance to prove everyone wrong, but it's also terrifying because it could be a total failure. I'm way out of my comfort zone, but I'm ready to get my hustle on!"

Throughout the season, Kendra will bring viewers along on a whirlwind emotional rollercoaster as she learns to navigate Hollywood's crushingly competitive real estate scene. From tears at seeing her name plate on her first office cubicle and learning how to secure leads to dodging paparazzi and successfully selling a 20-million-dollar oceanfront listing-all while parenting her two children-Kendra's fans may be surprised to see how she handles every moment of her epic personal journey.

Kendra Sells Hollywood is produced by Bodega Pictures.

