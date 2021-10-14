Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : Kendra Wilkinson Takes on Los Angeles Real Estate Market In new discovery+ Series ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood'

10/14/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Available to Stream Wednesday, Nov. 17 on discovery+

(New York, N.Y.) - Kendra Wilkinson, reality TV star and former resident of the iconic Playboy mansion, will take on a new career as a freshly minted real estate agent in the exclusivediscovery+ series, Kendra Sells Hollywood. Available to stream beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17, the six-part docuseries will follow the model and best-selling author as she embarks upon a new career with Douglas Elliman, one of the most successful and competitive real estate firms in Los Angeles. With no prior industry experience, Kendra spent more than a year studying late nights to pass her real estate exam and secure a license. She will rely on her signature humor, resilience and unwavering work ethic to learn the ropes and land her first sale. From the sprawling mansions of Beverly Hills to the beach bungalows of Venice, Kendra will take Tinseltown by storm to prove that she has the mettle to make it in real estate.

"I'm just a mom of two trying to start a new career," said Kendra. "This is not just a job to me-this is my life. It's exciting because this is my chance to prove everyone wrong, but it's also terrifying because it could be a total failure. I'm way out of my comfort zone, but I'm ready to get my hustle on!"

Throughout the season, Kendra will bring viewers along on a whirlwind emotional rollercoaster as she learns to navigate Hollywood's crushingly competitive real estate scene. From tears at seeing her name plate on her first office cubicle and learning how to secure leads to dodging paparazzi and successfully selling a 20-million-dollar oceanfront listing-all while parenting her two children-Kendra's fans may be surprised to see how she handles every moment of her epic personal journey.

Fans are invited to connect with Kendra Sells Hollywood across the discovery+ digital platforms at discoveryplus.com and via @discoveryplus and #KendraSellsHollywood on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, as well as to follow Kendra on Instagram@kendrawilkinson.

Kendra Sells Hollywood is produced by Bodega Pictures.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 158 M - -
Net income 2021 1 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 676 M 16 676 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-14.71%16 676
FOX CORPORATION45.43%23 436
RTL GROUP S.A.22.50%8 647
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.96%6 205
TEGNA INC.41.36%4 373
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED41.83%4 042