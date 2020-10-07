Log in
Discovery : MARTHA STEWART SHOWCASES FALL GARDENING, HOME PROJECTS AND HOLIDAY IDEAS IN NEW SEASON OF ‘MARTHA KNOWS BEST' ON HGTV

10/07/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

New York [Oct. 7, 2020] Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart will showcase her seasonal gardening, landscaping and décor to-do list at her Bedford, N.Y. property in a second season of HGTV's Martha Knows Best. During the new eight-episode series, the Emmy® award-winning television personality and TheNew York Times bestselling author will prep her farm for autumn and winter, as well as share festive holiday ideas to help families safely celebrate at home. And, once again, Martha's superfans and celebrity friends will reach out for video check-ins so that she can counsel them on their own home projects. The new season of Martha Knows Best will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

'Fall on my farm is such a fabulous time of year, but it's also the time to put in a lot of hard work to prepare the gardens for spring,' said Martha Stewart. 'I can't wait to show more practical techniques and share more useful advice and tips to help people make their own homes and gardens more beautiful and enjoyable. In addition, I will share ideas for making this holiday season a festive, but safe, time for the entire family.'

The first four half-hour episodes focus on all things Fall, starting with Martha's favorite holiday-Halloween. Known for her elaborate and creative costumes, treats and décor, Martha will share how she celebrates the spooky holiday safely at home. From picking pumpkins for Jack-O-Lanterns and making homemade apple cider to transforming her home into a haunted farmhouse, Martha will pull out all the stops for a fun holiday celebration. Future episodes showcase Thanksgiving preparations, autumnal floral arrangements, planting bulbs and harvesting fall vegetables. The episodes will air at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and at 8 p.m. on Nov 4 and Nov. 11.

Wreath-making, tree-trimming and crafting homemade gifts will take the spotlight in the subsequent four episodes of Martha Knows Best when it returns at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, Nov. 27, and Dec. 4. Later episodes will follow Martha as she expertly winterizes the garden, organizes closets and pantries, and prepares the farm for a fresh start in the New Year.

'Martha Knows Best gave audiences an insider's look at Martha's real experiences on her farm and everyone loved it,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'The magic of the series is that we uncovered a portal to a place that is full of life, but the life lived there is inspiring in its simplicity. It is true that Martha knows best because her life on that farm is one that we can all appreciate right now.'

For more information about Martha and her HGTV series, fans can visit

HGTV.com/MarthaKnowsBest and follow @HGTV and #MarthaKnowsBest on Facebook,

Twitter and Instagram, as well as Martha at @marthastewart48 on Instagram and @marthastewart on Twitter.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact

with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS:

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e- commerce. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 16:59:03 UTC
