Discovery : MARTHA STEWART SHOWCASES FALL GARDENING, HOME PROJECTS AND HOLIDAY IDEAS IN NEW SEASON OF ‘MARTHA KNOWS BEST' ON HGTV

New York [Oct. 7, 2020] Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart will showcase her seasonal gardening, landscaping and décor to-do list at her Bedford, N.Y. property in a second season of HGTV's Martha Knows Best. During the new eight-episode series, the Emmy® award-winning television personality and TheNew York Times bestselling author will prep her farm for autumn and winter, as well as share festive holiday ideas to help families safely celebrate at home. And, once again, Martha's superfans and celebrity friends will reach out for video check-ins so that she can counsel them on their own home projects. The new season of Martha Knows Best will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

'Fall on my farm is such a fabulous time of year, but it's also the time to put in a lot of hard work to prepare the gardens for spring,' said Martha Stewart. 'I can't wait to show more practical techniques and share more useful advice and tips to help people make their own homes and gardens more beautiful and enjoyable. In addition, I will share ideas for making this holiday season a festive, but safe, time for the entire family.'

The first four half-hour episodes focus on all things Fall, starting with Martha's favorite holiday-Halloween. Known for her elaborate and creative costumes, treats and décor, Martha will share how she celebrates the spooky holiday safely at home. From picking pumpkins for Jack-O-Lanterns and making homemade apple cider to transforming her home into a haunted farmhouse, Martha will pull out all the stops for a fun holiday celebration. Future episodes showcase Thanksgiving preparations, autumnal floral arrangements, planting bulbs and harvesting fall vegetables. The episodes will air at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and at 8 p.m. on Nov 4 and Nov. 11.

Wreath-making, tree-trimming and crafting homemade gifts will take the spotlight in the subsequent four episodes of Martha Knows Best when it returns at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, Nov. 27, and Dec. 4. Later episodes will follow Martha as she expertly winterizes the garden, organizes closets and pantries, and prepares the farm for a fresh start in the New Year.

'Martha Knows Best gave audiences an insider's look at Martha's real experiences on her farm and everyone loved it,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'The magic of the series is that we uncovered a portal to a place that is full of life, but the life lived there is inspiring in its simplicity. It is true that Martha knows best because her life on that farm is one that we can all appreciate right now.'

