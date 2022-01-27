Log in
Discovery : MOTORTREND'S MECUM AUCTIONS KISSIMMEE COVERAGE BREAKS RATINGS RECORD

01/27/2022 | 12:38pm EST
-MotorTrend TV Earns Largest TV Audience Ever for a Mecum Kissimmee Auction, Gaining 76-percent More Viewers Versus the January 2021 NBCSN Telecast-

-MotorTrend TV and Discovery Simulcast Was the #1 Non-Sports Telecast for Men 25-54 In Its Time Slot-

-MotorTrend+ Streaming Service and MotorTrend Social Channels Break New Audience and Engagement Records-

(Los Angeles) - MotorTrend jump started its new Mecum Auctions partnership with record viewership of MECUM KISSIMMEE 2022, the world's largest collector car auction. On MotorTrend TV, 6.3 million people watched - the largest TV audience ever for a Mecum Kissimmee auction and a viewership increase of 76-percent versus last year's January 2021 telecast on NBC Sports Network.

Additionally, the MotorTrend TV and Discovery MECUM KISSIMMEE 2022simulcast was the #1 non-sports telecast on cable for Men 25-54 on Saturday, January 15 from 2-4 PM ET. MotorTrend TV viewers watched MECUM KISSIMMEE 2022on average for nearly three hours (2:48) with new viewers of the network making up more than half of the reach.

"'Mecum on MotorTrend is off to a sensational start," said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group. "These auctions are captivating, lively events that our audience undeniably gravitate towards on every one of our platforms. With the very strong performance of Kissimmee, we're looking forward to delighting America with more live auctions on TV and across our digital platforms throughout the year."

MotorTrend+ earned ten times more viewers for MECUM KISSIMMEE 2022than the streaming service's previous live auction in January 2020, and content on MotorTrend's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts produced more than one million video views and more than 12 million impressions.

MotorTrend's MECUM KISSIMMEE 2022aired January 12-15 on MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend+ kicking off more than 160 hours of live coverage in 2022. Mecum Kissimmee is the world's largest collector car auction. This year's auction set anew recordwith $217 million in sales - the highest total ever achieved at a single collector car auction. The next auction up on MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV is MECUM GLENDALE 2022on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.

Source: Nielsen, L+3, P2+ unless noted, 6-min qual on reach. Using a 1-min qual, 9.6M were reached (8.8M on MT, 1.3M on DISC, 0.5M on both)

MotorTrend+, formerly the MotorTrend App, is the leading subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. MotorTrend+ offers more than 8,400 episodes of world-leading automotive series and specials including the all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA, the most complete collection of classic "TOP GEAR" (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one through 28), the Emmy Award-winning docuseries NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE, the new hit series KEVINHART'S MUSCLE CAR CREWand MOTOR MYTHBUSTERS, plus every season of SPEED RACER, WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, BITCHIN' RIDES, IRON RESURRECTION, TEXAS METALand many more.

About Mecum Auctions

Nobody sells more than Mecum. Nobody. Mecum Auctions is the world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company has specialized in the sale of collector cars since 1988, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month. Established by President Dana Mecum, Mecum Auctions remains a family-run company headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin. For further information, visit Mecum.com.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group, a Discoverycompany, is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, the company encompasses television's No. 1 network for automotive fans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel and MotorTrend+, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain and empower the motoring world.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
