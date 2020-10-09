Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery, Inc.    DISCA

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS TAKE ON A WHOLE NEW MEANING WHEN ZAK BAGANS AND THE ‘GHOST ADVENTURES' TEAM CARRY OUT THE FIRST-EVER PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION INSIDE THE INFAMOUS JOE EXOTIC ZOO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Two-Hour Special 'Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo'Premieres

Thursday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

NEW YORK (October 9, 2020) - The cat's out of the bag - the Joe Exotic Zoo is haunted. As the world has recently witnessed, the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park has a history marred by tragedy and drama. But believe it not, there's another chapter in this sensational saga. Park staff regularly experience mysterious and unexplained activity, which they are sure is connected to the park's ill-reputed events. Now, the 'Ghost Adventures' crew - Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley - have been called to investigate, breaking new ground with the first-ever paranormal investigation inside the Oklahoma park. Travel Channel's two-hour special, 'Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo,' premieres Thursday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It's an undertaking like no other for the group, teeming with shocking stories and discoveries, cadaver dogs and undeniable paranormal evidence.

'This investigation was wild from beginning to end. We went into it thinking we knew a little about this story already, but there were so many surprises at every turn,' said Bagans. 'It's a super-charged location and it felt surreal to be there. This special has all the drama, characters and twists that you would expect in any Joe Exotic story. But just when you think you've seen and heard it all, there's more.'

Something sinister lurks in the shadows of this park. In exclusive interviews, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, who purchased the zoo from Joe Exotic in 2016, reveal rumors and stories about the notorious grounds, including allegations of murder. Employees also believe the spirit of Travis Maldonado, who tragically and accidentally killed himself inside the park, still lingers and appears in the form of a dark mist. As Bagans and the crew speak with park staff - including Erik Cowie and Allen Glover, well-known characters from the documentary - they learn new details about the park's story, and experience unexplained encounters that creep even these guys out: apparitions, shadow figures, voices and mysterious light phenomena.

It's a beast of a case and the team calls in the big guns for assistance. Engineer Bill Chappell will conduct the biggest audio experiment he's ever performed for an investigation, spanning the park's entire perimeter. To investigate the alleged claims of buried bodies, they bring in a forensic team to search the property for evidence. The park is awash with activity from the get-go, and it's inside Joe Exotic's former cabin that they capture astonishing evidence that may prove Travis' spirit is still around. But when the cadaver dogs get a possible hit for human remains and the investigation gets shut down by police, the real digging begins. As the dogs return a second time and the 'Ghost Adventures' team captures three distinct EVPs in the areas of question, they're convinced there is more to this story.

Visit TravelChannel.com for special 'Ghost Adventures' show extras, including behind-the-scenes photos and videos. Follow @TravelChannel, @GhostAdventures and #GhostAdventures on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for exclusive content and the latest updates. Follow the team on Twitter: @Zak_Bagans, @AaronGoodwin, @BillyTolley, @jaywasley

'Ghost Adventures' is produced by MY Entertainment for Travel Channel. For MY Entertainment, the executive producers are Michael Yudin and Joe Townley. Zak Bagans also serves as an executive producer on the series. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Daniel A. Schwartz, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

For the bold, daring and spontaneous; those adventurers who embrace the thrill of the unexpected; those risk-takers who aren't afraid of a little mystery; if you're up for anything, down for whatever, and above all, love great stories, journey on to Travel Channel. We're more than you expect and everything you didn't know you were looking for. Reaching more than 82 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world's leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 18:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
02:05pDISCOVERY : MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS TAKE ON A WHOLE NEW MEANING WHEN ZAK BAGA..
PU
05:07aDISCOVERY : BITCHIN' RIDES RETURNS FOR A NEW SEASON OF ASTONISHING CUSTOM RIDES ..
AQ
10/07Streaming provider fuboTV raises $183 million in IPO ahead of NYSE debut
RE
10/07DISCOVERY : MARTHA STEWART SHOWCASES FALL GARDENING, HOME PROJECTS AND HOLIDAY I..
PU
10/07DISCOVERY : HIT TRAVEL CHANNEL SERIES, 'THE HOLZER FILES,' RETURNS WITH MORE HAR..
AQ
10/05DISCOVERY : TRIPLE THE TWISTED; ID ANNOUNCES SEASON THREE OF THE KHLOÉ KARDASHIA..
AQ
10/02DISCOVERY : HOME RENO EXPERTS DAVE AND JENNY MARRS GIVE DATED ARKANSAS HOMES A F..
AQ
09/30DISCOVERY : OWN ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER DIGITAL ANIMATED ELECTION-THEMED COMEDY SHO..
AQ
09/29DISCOVERY : DOES HISTORY HAVE IT WRONG? NEW DISCOVERY DOCUMENTARY 'EVEREST'S GRE..
AQ
09/29DISCOVERY : Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Stream..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 433 M - -
Net income 2020 1 091 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 547 M 14 547 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 25,10 $
Last Close Price 22,77 $
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-30.45%14 547
FOX CORPORATION-20.26%17 671
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-19.65%4 267
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-19.29%2 842
TEGNA INC.-26.06%2 702
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-29.53%2 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group