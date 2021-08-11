Discovery : OWN AND HOLOGIC ANNOUNCE UNPRECEDENTED PARTNERSHIP TO COMBAT HEALTH DISPARITIES

OWN Your Health and Project Health Equality Collaborate to Produce Culturally Competent Health Information, Research and Care Pathways to Serve the Unique Needs of Black Women

LOS ANGELES - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and its first-ever health initiative OWN YOUR HEALTH announced today an exclusive partnership with Hologic's Project Health Equality public health initiative. The partnership will bring awareness to the disparity of healthcare Black women receive in the areas of breast, cervical, and uterine fibroids; provide access to education and preventative tools using Hologic's comprehensive research and resources; and share original content from celebrated OWN creative visionaries highlighting the authentic stories and voices of Black women.

Key insights from leading public health, academic, and professional health organizations indicate that healthcare is a critical social justice issue that will require collective resources to eradicate. The facts are clear:

Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer.*

Black women experience higher mortality rates from cervical cancer than any other racial or ethnic group.**

Black women are 2x as likely to die from cervical cancer than white women.***

Black women are 2.4x more likely to undergo a hysterectomy for uterine fibroids.****

Black women are 3x more likely to be hospitalized for fibroid-related issues as white women.*****

'As a global leader in women's health, one of our top priorities is to ensure the women we serve have access to life-changing and life-saving care and resources,' said Karleen Oberton, Hologic's chief financial officer. 'It is more important than ever to address health disparities for Black women - and there is no better partner than OWN to make real change happen. With our resources and OWN's reach and resonance, we are steadfast in our commitment to serve Black women everywhere.'

'COVID-19, societal pressures and the ongoing racial justice movement have highlighted that stark disparities continue to exist regarding affordable and accessible healthcare, systemic racism, and racial discrimination in healthcare, especially for Black women.' said Jennifer Giddens, head of marketing at OWN. 'We are proud to announce this important partnership that supports awareness and action to Black women to own their whole health - physical, mental and emotional as it has never been more critical to use OWN's wide-reaching platform to meet our audience where she is with support, tools and resources to prioritize her health and wellness.'

The Epidemic Within The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic raised broad awareness of how Black women - and Black communities - have been disproportionately impacted by the virus. This is also the case for other health conditions. In many health areas, Black women experience lower preventive screening rates and follow-up care than other ethnic groups and, accordingly, may be diagnosed with illness at a later stage.

Additionally, Black health disparities often exist as a result of unique stressors such as systemic racism within and outside of the United States healthcare system, racial segregation of neighborhoods, racism-related chronic psychosocial stress and medical mistrust. The OWN YOUR HEALTH and Hologic Project Health Equality partnership addresses the physical, mental and social/emotional aspects of health for and about Black women.

Key Healthcare Issues for Black Women in America:

To inform the campaign, OWN is implementing a study to identify key healthcare issues, attitudes, and behaviors affecting Black women in America. The study includes questions about Black women's experience of bias in healthcare settings, the impact of past trauma on receiving care, their existing relationships with healthcare providers, and inquiry into cervical, breast, and uterine health and screenings.

About OWN YOUR HEALTH

OWN YOUR HEALTH aims to bring awareness, education, resources, and a sense of community to address the unique health concerns facing Black women today. This multi-platform campaign is designed to inspire and encourage the OWN audience to put herself and her health and well-being first. OWN YOUR HEALTH expands on the success of OWN's first ever pro social campaign OWN YOUR VOTE, a bipartisan registration and get-out-the-vote initiative that partnered with national and local grassroots and voting rights organizations during the 2020 elections.

OWN YOUR HEALTH leads with powerful narratives and actions exploring the full range of mental, physical and social/emotional well-being by launching new initiatives quarterly. The goal is to provide messaging and tools that are informed, educational, relevant, and up to date with the latest developments as it relates to health and wellness. The campaign also provides opportunities for OWN brand partners to support with resources and promote healthier lifestyles.

OWN YOUR HEALTH focuses on three key pillars affecting Black women's health:

Proactive Prevention - including routine screenings, nutrition, physical activity, health education and accountability.

The Unspoken - including fertility, motherhood, sexual and relationship health, trauma, financial health, and treatment options.

Superwoman - source of pressure many Black women regularly experience - the obligation to project an image of strength and to suppress emotions, to resist accepting help or admitting vulnerability and prioritizing caregiving to others and community to the detriment of self.

About Project Health Equality

Project Health Equality (PHE) is a multifaceted, multiyear initiative from Hologic, Inc. that uniquely combines research, education and access to address the structural and cultural barriers that prevent Black and Hispanic women from receiving the same quality of healthcare as white women. The initiative seeks immediate change in how healthcare is experienced by thousands of Black and Hispanic women in cities across the United States, and leverages crucial partners to drive meaningful, sustainable change for these communities. For more information, and to join the mission, visit www.hologic.com/projecthealthequality.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

