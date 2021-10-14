Discovery : OWN CELEBRATES THE GIVING SPIRIT OF THE SEASON WITH A NEW COOKING COMPETITION SERIES AND THREE ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS MOVIES

OWN CELEBRATES THE GIVING SPIRIT OF THE SEASON WITH A NEW COOKING COMPETITION SERIES AND THREE ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS MOVIES

Competition Series "The Big Holiday Food Fight" Hosted By Kym Whitley Premieres Tuesday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

"A Chestnut Family Christmas" Starring Meagan Holder and Brad James Premieres Tuesday, November 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

"A Sisterly Christmas" Starring Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross Premieres Tuesday, December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

"A Christmas Stray" Starring Andra Fuller and Rhyon Nicole Brown

Premieres Tuesday, December 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Los Angeles - Now in its third year, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding its "OWN For The Holidays" annual tradition with the addition of a fast-paced and exciting holiday-themed cooking competition series hosted by Kym Whitley, "The Big Holiday Food Fight." The new five-episode series will air Tuesday nights beginning November 16, leading up to this season's original Christmas movies which will debut on consecutive Tuesdays beginning November 30. True to OWN's annual holiday movie theme, each original movie celebrates and honors the deeper meaning of the season - giving to others and putting friends and family first. The movies will also air concurrently on discovery+.

"The Big Holiday Food Fight" premieres Tuesday, November 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, moving to its regular 8:00 p.m. ET/PT time slot on Tuesday, November 23.

It's 'knives out' (but in a good way) when "The Big Holiday Food Fight" makes its debut on OWN this November. Hosted by Kym Whitley, this exciting holiday-themed cooking competition series from SallyAnn Salsano and 495 Productions ("Peace of Mind with Taraji," "The Real," "Jersey Shore" "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge") celebrates the holidays with traditions, family recipes and a side order of fierce competition. In each episode, we crown a new King or Queen of the holiday table and put a little jingle in their pocket with enough cash to tackle some fierce Christmas shopping.

Three home cooks will bust out their most beloved holiday family recipes and 'jingle bell rock' the kitchen in a multi-stage cook-off that will leave only one home chef standing at the end of each episode - and the winner of a $5,000 stocking stuffed with cash. Appetizers, side dishes and desserts take center stage each week as our cooks are challenged to whip up their best family-favorite recipes to wow our accomplished judges, Gina Neely, Darnell 'SuperChef' Ferguson and James Wright Chanel. At the end of each round, our panel of judges will decide who stays for the next round and who gets booted out in the cold.

First Look: "The Big Holiday Food Fight"

https://youtu.be/AKTxQt7o7t4

"A Chestnut Family Christmas" Premieres Tuesday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Meagan Holder ("Nina Chestnut") and Brad James ("Malcolm Butler")

When a talented pastry chef, currently working as a live-in cook, accidentally commits to hosting her family for the holidays, she poses as the wealthy homeowner in order to impress them and to remove the "black sheep" burden she has been carrying her whole life. All seems to be going well, until everyone's secrets are exposed and relationships begin to unravel. "A Chestnut Family Christmas" is produced for OWN by MarVista Entertainment in association with Harpo Films.

First Look: "A Chestnut Family Christmas"

https://youtu.be/3n5_fwffDNY

"A Sisterly Christmas" Premieres Tuesday, December 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Deborah Joy Winans ("Kristina Marshall") and Kendrick Cross ("Keith Fisher")

Two sisters, one who loves Christmas and everything that comes with it and the other who can be the scroogiest of Scrooges, receive an early Christmas gift: an inheritance that takes them on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury holiday vacation. Their Christmas proves to be more than they bargained for when they run into their childhood rival, now a Broadway star who digs in on these sisters, testing their resolve as women and their bonds of sisterhood. "A Sisterly Christmas" is produced for OWN by MarVista Entertainment in association with Harpo Films.

First Look: "A Sisterly Christmas Trailer"

https://youtu.be/xL_-MEwNxhk

"A Christmas Stray" Premieres Tuesday, December 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Andra Fuller ("Ethan") and Rhyon Nicole Brown ("Foster")

A tightly-wound corporate executive, finds himself hopelessly stranded in a small mountain town on Christmas Eve, unable to shake the adorable stray dog who ran him off the road, and irresistibly drawn to the free-spirited, local veterinarian who is sorely in need of some Christmas magic herself. "A Christmas Stray" is produced for OWN by MarVista Entertainment in association with Harpo Films.

First Look: "A Christmas Stray"

https://youtu.be/ApJZKgOwc8U

