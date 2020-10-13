Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery, Inc.    DISCA

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : SEASON ONE OF ‘FLIPPING 101 WITH TAREK EL MOUSSA' DELIVERS A STRONG PERFORMANCE FOR HGTV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

New York [Oct. 13, 2020] HGTV's latest hit series Flipping 101with Tarek El Moussa delivered a strong season one performance among the net's key demos, delivering a .75 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a .79 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 and a .66 L3 rating among upscale P25-54. The series, which stars Tarek El Moussa, a real estate expert and busy dad of two as he coaches first-time flippers, also garnered a .70 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.36 L3 household rating. In addition, the finale episode that aired on Thursday, Oct 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT-which featured Tarek's buzzy engagement to fiancée Heather Rae Young-was the #1 cable premiere in prime among upscale P25-54 and upscale M25-54.

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa also delivered an impressive performance on HGTV's social platforms, with content supporting the season generating more than 7.2 million video views across the net's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. Of that number, the Oct. 8 finale episode delivered more than 1.7 million video views across social.

Fans don't have to wait long to see more of Tarek's real estate expertise on HGTV. A new 15-episode season of the hugely popular series Flip or Flop premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Tarek and Christina Anstead will continue to spotlight their successful SoCal flipping business while co-parenting their kids-Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. In 2021, Tarek will return for a new season of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa featuring 12 fresh, one-hour episodes.

Fans are invited to stay connected with the series on HGTV's digital platforms. Season one is available on HGTV GO, and fans can visit HGTV.com/Flipping101 for special show extras, behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos with Tarek. In addition, they can follow @HGTV and #Flipping101 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates and can follow Tarek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT HGTV
HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 20:54:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
04:55pDISCOVERY : SEASON ONE OF ‘FLIPPING 101 WITH TAREK EL MOUSSA' DELIVERS A S..
PU
10/12DISCOVERY : TAMARA DAY RETURNS FOR SIX NEW EPISODES OF HGTV'S 'BARGAIN MANSIONS'..
AQ
10/12DISCOVERY : MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS TAKE ON A WHOLE NEW MEANING WHEN ZAK BAGA..
AQ
10/09DISCOVERY : MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS TAKE ON A WHOLE NEW MEANING WHEN ZAK BAGA..
PU
10/09DISCOVERY : BITCHIN' RIDES RETURNS FOR A NEW SEASON OF ASTONISHING CUSTOM RIDES ..
AQ
10/07Streaming provider fuboTV raises $183 million in IPO ahead of NYSE debut
RE
10/07DISCOVERY : MARTHA STEWART SHOWCASES FALL GARDENING, HOME PROJECTS AND HOLIDAY I..
PU
10/07DISCOVERY : HIT TRAVEL CHANNEL SERIES, 'THE HOLZER FILES,' RETURNS WITH MORE HAR..
AQ
10/05DISCOVERY : TRIPLE THE TWISTED; ID ANNOUNCES SEASON THREE OF THE KHLOÉ KARDASHIA..
AQ
10/02DISCOVERY : HOME RENO EXPERTS DAVE AND JENNY MARRS GIVE DATED ARKANSAS HOMES A F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 437 M - -
Net income 2020 1 099 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 265 M 14 265 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 25,14 $
Last Close Price 22,34 $
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-31.77%14 265
FOX CORPORATION-21.93%17 332
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-21.56%4 165
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-21.00%2 796
BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK CO., LTD.42.51%2 699
TEGNA INC.-27.50%2 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group