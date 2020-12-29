Discovery : THE 405 IS BACK STRONGER AND FASTER THAN EVER WITH A NEW SEASON OF STREET OUTLAWS

After dominating the No Prep Track, the 405 return to their roots to rule the streets

Oklahoma's Top Ten List has produced the fastest street cars in history. But when the 405 focused on dominating the track in No Prep Kings, other street racers and their teams have risen to the top as they and their cars have gotten faster. Now, it's a new era and the OG of the streets, Chief, has a plan to build this crew better…stronger…and faster. But they'll have to push their cars - and themselves - harder than ever. No one can dominate the street like the 405. And to prove it, Chief drops a bombshell this season that will up the stakes of street racing in America forever.

A brand-new season of STREET OUTLAWS featuring the original OKC premieres MONDAY, JANUARY 11 at 8pm ET/PT. In addition to watching STREET OUTLAWS on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #StreetOutlaws and following STREET OUTLAWS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

While Chief is no longer the fastest - competitor Ryan Martin has that honor - he feels all of the 405 have gotten soft and taken their eye off of the street. To up the stakes for the 405, Chief proposes the most critical list shakeup ever, to allow the true cream to rise to the top. But it's not going to be easy, because the OKC racers have put their cars and themselves through hell in order to dominate on the no prep track.

As the season begins, Chief and Shawn decide to go their separate ways, ending the biggest bromance in street racing history. But each of them has been dependent on each other for advice and technical support over the past 10 years…will this impact their racing during the most important season ever?

With more under the hood explorations and fun 'daily driver' competition the all new season of STREET OUTLAWS highlights the OGs of the streets in some highspeed fast and furious racing.

STREET OUTLAWSOKC is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis executive producing. For Discovery Channel, John Slaughter is executive producer and Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer.

Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

Pilgrim Media Group

Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate company headed by Emmy®-winning producer Craig Piligian, produces a diverse slate of unscripted and scripted programming across all platforms. The company is behind hit series and projects like 'American Chopper,' 'Fast N' Loud,' 'Misfit Garage,' 'Garage Rehab,' 'Shifting Gears,' the 'Street Outlaws' and 'Wicked Tuna' franchises, 'Battlefish,' 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life,' 'Bring It!,' 'Ghost Hunters' and 'The Ultimate Fighter.' Among Pilgrim's feature documentaries are the award-winning films Soufra and Tre Maison Dasan, now streaming on Hulu and PBS.org respectively, as well as The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story for YouTube Premium. Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a majority investor in Pilgrim.

