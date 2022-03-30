Log in
Discovery : UPCYCLING FURNITURE SAVES BIG BUCKS FOR CLIENTS IN NEW HGTV SERIES ‘RENOVATION GOLDMINE'

03/30/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Eight-Episode Season Premieres Saturday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

New York [March 30, 2022]"Old is gold" is the mantra behind every custom home renovation in the new HGTV series, Renovation Goldmine. The eight-episode season, premiering Saturday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will spotlight Chicago's Joe and Meg Piercy, owners of a successful design and renovation business dedicated to repurposing the goldmine of treasures found in clients' homes. In each episode, the duo will revive old furniture and other pieces their clients already own and use the money saved to give families their dream home renovation.

"You may not think a renovation is affordable, but we know how to make it happen," said Meg. "We use pieces that our clients already own to save them thousands."

"That's money in the bank to give them the home they've always imagined," said Joe. "There's gold in every house, and we know where to find it."

In the premiere episode, Joe and Meg will help one couple refresh their main bedroom and another family complete a full kitchen reno. The pair will transform various items, including side tables, a vintage desk and antique chairs, into striking statement pieces that they'll incorporate back into the renovated spaces. As the season continues, Joe and Meg will execute more stunning home overhauls while using rich paints, stains and fabrics to restore dining tables, buffets and sofas that need a fresh start.

Additional content and inspiration from the new seriesRenovation Goldminewill be available on HGTV's digital platforms at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #RenovationGoldmineon Facebook, Twitter, TikTokand Instagram. Fans also can interact with Joe and Meg (@megmade) on Instagram. In addition, viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres-Saturdays at 8 p.m. beginning April 30.

Renovation Goldmine is produced by FRANK Content Inc.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 80 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home®consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagramand TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 15:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
