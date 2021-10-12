Discovery+ : definitive destination for real life entertainment, now live in the Philippines

More than 20,000 episodes from Discovery's iconic brands, the BBC, History Channel and more

Manila, Philippines - October 13, 2021 - discovery+ (discoveryplus.com/ph), the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc., is now live to all Filipinos, as the company today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer offering across app stores and platforms in the Philippines.

discovery+ brings Filipinos more than 20,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery's portfolio of networks, including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, Magnolia Network, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, Asian Food Network and more. At launch, the service features more than 100 new and exclusive discovery+ Originals from iconic franchises and personalities, such as Chip and Joanna Gaines, Sir David Attenborough, Joe Kenda, Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, as well as a growing selection of Korean reality series, including Sing Again and It Takes A Village. A selection of discovery+ Originals now available can be found below.

"The launch of discovery+ builds on more than 25 years of Discovery's iconic real life brands, loved personalities and larger than life storytelling in the Philippines," said Tony Qiu, General Manager, East and Southeast Asia, Discovery, Inc. "As one of the world's fastest developing SVOD markets with a growing appetite for premium content on demand, we are excited to bring Filipinos a differentiated service with unlimited access to Discovery's iconic global shows, fresh original content and local stories all in one place."

discovery+ is the exclusive new home to Discovery's most popular franchises in the Philippines -90 Day Fiancé, Naked and Afraid, and Ghost Adventures. The service will also bring Filipinos the hit series Drag Race, featuring international adaptations, as well as the highly anticipatedDrag Race Philippinesin 2022.

For the first time, the extensive library of top true crime content from Investigation Discovery will be available in the Philippines on discovery+, including launch titles Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård, Signs of a Psychopath, Evil Lives Here andIf I Can't Have You: The Jodi Arias Story. The service also features exclusive content from OWN, the joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, as well as premium shows from Magnolia Network, the multiplatform joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, including Fixer Upper: Welcome Homeand Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

Additionally, discovery+ offers the definitive collection of nature and environmental programming in the Philippines, headlined by access to the BBC's largest natural history offering, including Planet Earth and Blue Planet, as well as top non-fiction library content from History Channel, including Pawn Stars, Storage Wars andThe Unxplained, and VICE, such as Most Expensivest with 2Chainz and Point Blank. Additional hit international content includesI Can See Your Voice US, MasterChefand The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, as well as all twelve seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

discovery+ Pricing

discovery+ launches its direct-to-consumer offering in the Philippines with a limited time promotion for all new subscribers of one year's access for the price of a monthly subscription at just P129. Following the limited time offer, a subscription to discovery+ will be available in the Philippines at P129 per month or P999 per year.

discovery+ is available across multiple platforms, including connected TVs, web, mobile and tablets. Platforms at launch include iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Google devices and platforms, including Android™ phones and tablets, Google TV™ and other Android TV™ OS devices, and Google Chromecast™ and Chromecast built-in™ devices. Each subscription includes up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams.

Globe partnership

Under a partnership between Discovery and Globe announced last month, Globe's customers on select plans can access exclusive, limited time, discovery+ offers. Globe At Home customers who purchase a Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box are eligible for a year of access to discovery+ at no additional cost. Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi customers who load HomeSURF999 or HomeSURF1499 via the Globe At Home app are also eligible for this 1-year of access, which can be claimed once per user. Globe, TM and Globe at Home customers are also eligible to purchase one year's access for P129 instead of the standard price of P999. Customers can visit Globe's dedicated page to learn more. Launch offers will be supported by high-profile marketing campaigns and promotional activities on both Globe and Discovery owned platforms.

discovery+ Features

discovery+ makes it easy for subscribers to browse its extensive real life content library, with world class features to create one of the best streaming experiences:

The "For You" section features shows that are most relevant to the subscriber and provides immediate access to series and shows from across the entire content library; their favorite networks; and interactive hero images on connected TV's, without ever leaving the home screen.

For the first time, discovery+ combines the most loved brands in entertainment and makes it easy for subscribers to explore each one with customized "Brand Hubs" that feature the best series, shows and episodes.

The discovery+ navigation is designed to allow subscribers to dive deep into "Top Genres" including lifestyle, home, food, true crime, adventure, relationships, nature and animals, science and tech, natural history, paranormal and more. Subscribers can easily search across passion verticals and scroll through an abundance of choices.

The discovery+ "Browse" and "Search" experiences are among its most powerful features. Subscribers can quickly and easily find what they want to watch and take a deep dive into a vast array of content that is instantly filtered by new, trending and timely topics.

discovery+ Originals

discovery+ features a wide range of exclusive series across popular passion verticals, including relationships, food, true crime, and home, to paranormal, nature, Korean reality, and lifestyle.

Some of the discovery+ Originals and exclusive Korean titles available now include:

Love and Relationships

90 Day Bares All: Get ready for your favorite 90 Day couples to bare it all - the lies, the secrets and everything we couldn't show on TV. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, this companion series to 90 Day Fiancé will put cast members in the hot seat where they reveal pivotal new information and speak completely uncensored. Exclusive content, must-see footage and all the stories behind 90 Day Fiancé!

Get ready for your favorite 90 Day couples to bare it all - the lies, the secrets and everything we couldn't show on TV. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, this companion series to 90 Day Fiancé will put cast members in the hot seat where they reveal pivotal new information and speak completely uncensored. Exclusive content, must-see footage and all the stories behind 90 Day Fiancé! 90 Day Diaries: An intimate look into the lives of our couples, told from their perspective. Without producers or crew, the cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives, as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the new challenges it brings to their relationships.

90 Day Journey : The ultimate collection of 90 Day Fiancé stories for the 90 Day Superfan are now on demand! Each curated mini-series is made up of every single scene a beloved couple has appeared in across each show in the 90 Day Universe.

: The ultimate collection of 90 Day Fiancé stories for the 90 Day Superfan are now on demand! Each curated mini-series is made up of every single scene a beloved couple has appeared in across each show in the 90 Day Universe. 90 Day: The Single Life: Follows six single cast members from previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé who are looking to find love again, while attempting to let go of baggage from their past.

Follows six single cast members from previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé who are looking to find love again, while attempting to let go of baggage from their past. 90 Day Love Games: Competitors representing nations across the globe are going head-to-head for television's ultimate bragging rights. No, we're not talking about the Olympics, this is 90 Day Fiancé's Love Games! Your favorite couples from the franchise roll the dice and prove whose love conquers all.

Prisoner of Love: They say love can bloom anywhere, even behind bars. This series follows prison matchmaker Chelsea Holmes as she helps her clients find love with compatible inmates.

They say love can bloom anywhere, even behind bars. This series follows prison matchmaker Chelsea Holmes as she helps her clients find love with compatible inmates. Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health: During the COVID pandemic, brides have had their wedding dreams crushed, but Randy Fenoli and Hayley Paige will stop at nothing to help these women still have their special day.

Lifestyle

My Feet Are Killing Me: Footnotes: Join your favorite foot doctors for never-before-seen cases, as well as follow-ups with memorable patients to see how they're doing today!

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit : Theresa Caputo has met the challenges that come with her gift of communicating with the departed for decades. Now, in light of COVID-19 restrictions, Theresa delivers messages and readings without always leaving her home. This season features those who couldn't say goodbye to loved ones, and favorite celebrities receiving virtual readings.

: Theresa Caputo has met the challenges that come with her gift of communicating with the departed for decades. Now, in light of COVID-19 restrictions, Theresa delivers messages and readings without always leaving her home. This season features those who couldn't say goodbye to loved ones, and favorite celebrities receiving virtual readings. Guy! Hawaiian Style: Guy Fieri takes his family on a 20-day adventure to one of his favorite places on the planet. They explore Maui, the Big Island and Oahu by land, sea and air. In addition to deep-sea fishing and catching waves, they dive into Hawaii's best eats.

Food

Cocktails & Tall Tails with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy: Daytime Emmy® Award-winning host, Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, and Primetime Emmy® Award-winning actress, writer and producer Melissa McCarthy have long been fans of one another from afar. Now the two are finally getting to meet - virtually that is - as they explore new cocktail concoctions!

Bobby and Giada in Italy : Longtime friends Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis take viewers on a culinary tour of Italy. It's the ultimate road trip across the most delicious country on earth.

: Longtime friends Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis take viewers on a culinary tour of Italy. It's the ultimate road trip across the most delicious country on earth. Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time: Headlined by Duff Goldman who, along with a cast of hilarious fantastical puppets from The Jim Henson Company, teaches the basics of cooking and how ingredients work together to create the food we love. This new series equals fun for the whole family.

Headlined by Duff Goldman who, along with a cast of hilarious fantastical puppets from The Jim Henson Company, teaches the basics of cooking and how ingredients work together to create the food we love. This new series equals fun for the whole family. Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored: discovery+ offers an updated and uncensored look at the Emmy-nominated series.

discovery+ offers an updated and uncensored look at the Emmy-nominated series. Luda Can't Cook : Ludacris is both a legendary rapper and successful restaurateur, but his skills in the kitchen don't match his talent in the studio. We'll watch as he gets schooled in cooking.

: Ludacris is both a legendary rapper and successful restaurateur, but his skills in the kitchen don't match his talent in the studio. We'll watch as he gets schooled in cooking. Mary McCartney Serves it Up: It's the most delicious and delectable invite as home cook Mary McCartney invites us into her London kitchen to serve up family favorites and fabulous vegetarian food her friends adore. In each episode, she'll be joined by a famous friend, including Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, Dave Grohl, Kate Hudson, Gayle King, Mark Ronson and Liv Tyler.

It's the most delicious and delectable invite as home cook Mary McCartney invites us into her London kitchen to serve up family favorites and fabulous vegetarian food her friends adore. In each episode, she'll be joined by a famous friend, including Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, Dave Grohl, Kate Hudson, Gayle King, Mark Ronson and Liv Tyler. Cakealikes: This comedic, ultimate cake off competition challenges experts to create life-size cakes that are the spitting image of famed celebrities. Hosted by Tregaye Fraser and judged by hyper realistic cake artist Natalie Sideserf, hilarious food commentator Kalen Allen, and a rotating guest judge, this panel will keep you laughing through every red carpet cake-win and cake-fail!

Home

Christina: Stronger by Design: Christina Anstead, star designer and home renovation expert, starts a fresh chapter in her life and reflects on what inspires her as she rethinks her own home's design. Christina also shares her personal wellness journey, her routine for self-care and a few of her favorite go-to beauty regimens with her makeup artist and best friend Shannon. The pair, along with friend Cassie, chat about life, motherhood, friendships and new beginnings.

Design Star: Next Gen: Eight designer/renovators are brought to the Design Hub, a custom village where they face a gauntlet of challenges. Celebrity guests join Allison Holker Boss and judges Jonathan Adler and Lauren Makk as designers compete for $50,000 and their own show.

One Week to Sell: Interior designer and home stager Taylor Spellman transforms unsold homes into red hot properties. Aided by Kate Dickens, her right-hand woman and friend of more than thirty years, Taylor creates personalized design plans for lagging listings, making them market ready with high-end style on a small budget.

Clipped: Hosted by actor Michael Urie, with lead judge Martha Stewart and her fellow judges, lifestyle/landscape expert Chris Lambton and renowned landscape designer Fernando Wong, this is the first-ever competition series set in the eye-popping world of Topiary. Competitors are real life Edward Scissorhands who make breathtaking sculptures out of meticulously trimmed shrubbery, plants and flowers, creating colorful, larger-than-life living pieces. High-stakes challenges include sculpting enormous animals or designing a living room with "furniture" made entirely of plants! Each week a topiarist is eliminated until one triumphs as "Clipped Champion" and wins a life-changing prize of $50,000.

Hosted by actor Michael Urie, with lead judge Martha Stewart and her fellow judges, lifestyle/landscape expert Chris Lambton and renowned landscape designer Fernando Wong, this is the first-ever competition series set in the eye-popping world of Topiary. Competitors are real life Edward Scissorhands who make breathtaking sculptures out of meticulously trimmed shrubbery, plants and flowers, creating colorful, larger-than-life living pieces. High-stakes challenges include sculpting enormous animals or designing a living room with "furniture" made entirely of plants! Each week a topiarist is eliminated until one triumphs as "Clipped Champion" and wins a life-changing prize of $50,000. Frozen in Time: Maureen McCormick and designer Dan Vickery overhaul homes that are stuck in a design time warp. Dan will update the structure, while Maureen sources beautiful decade-specific pieces to give the home a refreshed look and a wink to its original era.

Maureen McCormick and designer Dan Vickery overhaul homes that are stuck in a design time warp. Dan will update the structure, while Maureen sources beautiful decade-specific pieces to give the home a refreshed look and a wink to its original era. Home Town: Ben's Workshop: Master woodworker Ben Napier will share his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry with celebrity guests including astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love, and country singer Chris Lane. In this four-episode series, Ben's visitors are in for a fun Southern experience - building iconic wood projects and making surprise visits to donate them to the community or a neighbor.

True Crime

Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård: Canadian "King of Polyester" Peter Nygård built an international fashion empire and led an extravagant lifestyle constantly surrounded by beautiful, young women. But hiding beneath the outlandish public persona, scores of women say, was a dangerous sexual predator. Their accusations led to an investigation by the FBI and Nygård's December arrest in Canada for extradition to the United States. Now, Nygård and his alleged crimes are exposed in a documentary nearly two years in the making.

Canadian "King of Polyester" Peter Nygård built an international fashion empire and led an extravagant lifestyle constantly surrounded by beautiful, young women. But hiding beneath the outlandish public persona, scores of women say, was a dangerous sexual predator. Their accusations led to an investigation by the FBI and Nygård's December arrest in Canada for extradition to the United States. Now, Nygård and his alleged crimes are exposed in a documentary nearly two years in the making. If I Can't Have You: The Jodi Arias Story: Jodi Arias is a household name, synonymous with one of the most heavily covered murder cases of all time. When she was put on trial for the murder of Travis Alexander, Arias was villainized on television screens across the nation. From photos at the scene to Arias' inconsistent story, all signs pointed to her guilt, until now. This special grants viewers access to Arias' personal diaries, unseen police interviews and exclusive testimony, and interviews with the defense, prosecution, and friends and family of those connected to the case.

Jodi Arias is a household name, synonymous with one of the most heavily covered murder cases of all time. When she was put on trial for the murder of Travis Alexander, Arias was villainized on television screens across the nation. From photos at the scene to Arias' inconsistent story, all signs pointed to her guilt, until now. This special grants viewers access to Arias' personal diaries, unseen police interviews and exclusive testimony, and interviews with the defense, prosecution, and friends and family of those connected to the case. Children of the Cult: It started as a Christian community in the 1960s, but the 'Children of God' soon became a notorious cult, rife with corruption, trafficking, and abuse. Three British women born into the cult tell the story of how they escaped and helped bring it to justice.

It started as a Christian community in the 1960s, but the 'Children of God' soon became a notorious cult, rife with corruption, trafficking, and abuse. Three British women born into the cult tell the story of how they escaped and helped bring it to justice. JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened: This feature-length documentary exploring the JonBenet Ramsey case, one of America's most notorious and captivating unsolved murder mysteries, showcases the exclusive and previously unheard audio diaries of legendary detective Lou Smit, who worked on 200 murder cases and was brought out of retirement in Denver to work on this homicide. Police immediately suspected parents John and Patsy Ramsey of the murder, but after reviewing the evidence, Lou thought otherwise and he recorded it all.

Queen of Meth : Meth didn't start at our border, it started with Lori Arnold, sister of star Tom Arnold, in a cabin in Iowa back in 1984. By 1986 she was at the center of the country's meth boom - the Queen Pin of a multimillion-dollar enterprise, manufacturing and distributing the drug throughout the Midwest. Now, for the first time, she tells her whole story.

: Meth didn't start at our border, it started with Lori Arnold, sister of star Tom Arnold, in a cabin in Iowa back in 1984. By 1986 she was at the center of the country's meth boom - the Queen Pin of a multimillion-dollar enterprise, manufacturing and distributing the drug throughout the Midwest. Now, for the first time, she tells her whole story. American Detective with Joe Kenda: Joe Kenda, one of the toughest, most experienced homicide detectives in ID history, is back exclusively on discovery+ with an all-new series. Over the years, Kenda has heard about cases that defy logic - investigations so confounding that they feel more scripted in Hollywood than reality. In American Detective, Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode featuring a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped put a killer behind bars and bring justice for the victim.

Joe Kenda, one of the toughest, most experienced homicide detectives in ID history, is back exclusively on discovery+ with an all-new series. Over the years, Kenda has heard about cases that defy logic - investigations so confounding that they feel more scripted in Hollywood than reality. In American Detective, Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode featuring a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped put a killer behind bars and bring justice for the victim. Onision: In Real Life: Greg Jackson, known to the world as "Onision," discovered YouTube when the platform was still burgeoning in the digital world. And as the power of YouTube grew, the character "Onision" grew with it. Jackson amassed millions of subscribers across multiple channels, luring in viewers with his off-kilter, opinionated and dark humor. But while his channels were twisted, his real life might be more sinister. This cutting-edge investigative series explores the mystery, controversy and alleged criminality surrounding Greg Jackson, bringing forward new research and revelations about the man that the YouTube community loves to hate.

Adventure

Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge's Mine Rescue: Gold recovery expert Freddy Dodge helps struggling mine owners in this six-part series. If he can increase the owner's weekly gold haul, he gets a cut of the profits, but if he fails… he doesn't charge a dime.

Beyond Borders : On the morning of August 13, pilot Juan-Peter Schulze (JP) and travel vlogger Louis Cole set off to circumnavigate the world in a single-engine, 1974 Cessna T210L aeroplane named Balloo. The duo had 81 days to complete the journey, with their return to California eagerly awaited by a large party of friends and followers.

: On the morning of August 13, pilot Juan-Peter Schulze (JP) and travel vlogger Louis Cole set off to circumnavigate the world in a single-engine, 1974 Cessna T210L aeroplane named Balloo. The duo had 81 days to complete the journey, with their return to California eagerly awaited by a large party of friends and followers. First To The Top Of The World: It starts out like a bad joke - an insurance salesman and a doctor walk into a bar - but this epic, true story ends with the most unlikely team of explorers re-writing the history books by becoming the first people to actually reach the North Pole.

Nature and Science

Expedition Deep Ocean: Multibillionaire and adventurer Victor Vescuvo has set a new challenge for himself - to build and navigate a vessel that can safely take him to never explored ocean floors around the world. His goal is to be the first to fully map the seafloor, while discovering new species, hunting for rare metals in underwater volcanoes, and adding to the foundation of understanding of the oceans in a way that could change the way we see the world.

Multibillionaire and adventurer Victor Vescuvo has set a new challenge for himself - to build and navigate a vessel that can safely take him to never explored ocean floors around the world. His goal is to be the first to fully map the seafloor, while discovering new species, hunting for rare metals in underwater volcanoes, and adding to the foundation of understanding of the oceans in a way that could change the way we see the world. Attack of the Murder Hornets: With a deadly sting, Murder Hornets have found their way to the Pacific Northwest with a hunger for honeybees. In this program, horror movie producer Michael Paul Stephenson crafts the definitive documentary, equal parts horror and camp, following the wacky and motley cast of characters at the Department of Agriculture whose urgent mission is to find, trap and destroy these giant hornets before the slaughter season begins.

With a deadly sting, Murder Hornets have found their way to the Pacific Northwest with a hunger for honeybees. In this program, horror movie producer Michael Paul Stephenson crafts the definitive documentary, equal parts horror and camp, following the wacky and motley cast of characters at the Department of Agriculture whose urgent mission is to find, trap and destroy these giant hornets before the slaughter season begins. Meet the Meerkats: This is the story of very special meerkat families. Rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, they're being returned to their rightful home, the Kalahari. This animal soap brings joy and jeopardy in equal measure as former pets adapt to the wild.

This is the story of very special meerkat families. Rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, they're being returned to their rightful home, the Kalahari. This animal soap brings joy and jeopardy in equal measure as former pets adapt to the wild. Homemade Astronauts: Meet the leaders of a new movement - the DIY space race. Whether they plan to launch themselves into orbit, land on Mars or test their home built space suits, these everyday astronauts put it all on the line to turn their dreams into reality.

Documentaries

Francesco: From Oscar® nominated director and producer, Evgeny Afineevksy, Francesco features unprecedented access to His Holiness Pope Francis, providing an intimate look at a global leader who approaches challenging and complex issues with tremendous humility, wisdom and generosity towards all. Francesco spans issues such as climate change, migration and refugees, women's empowerment, sexual abuse and LGBTQ+ issues, pandemic, border walls, and many more of today's headlines.

Valley of the Kings: The Lost Tomb: The Valley of the Kings - the most famous burial ground on earth. The Eastern Valley has more than sixty tombs but just over a ridge is the unexplored Western Valley. In the biggest Egyptian excavation ever, a team of archaeologists led by Zahi Hawass is going into the Western Valley of the Kings to hunt for evidence of a new tomb.

The Valley of the Kings - the most famous burial ground on earth. The Eastern Valley has more than sixty tombs but just over a ridge is the unexplored Western Valley. In the biggest Egyptian excavation ever, a team of archaeologists led by Zahi Hawass is going into the Western Valley of the Kings to hunt for evidence of a new tomb. Lily Topples the World: This coming-of-age story of artistry, passion and unlikely triumph follows 20-year-old Lily Hevesh, the world's greatest domino toppler and the only woman in her field.

Paranormal

Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel: The Ghost Adventures team investigates an LA hotel with a long history of unnatural deaths and dark forces that have been looming over the hotel for over a century.

The Ghost Adventures team investigates an LA hotel with a long history of unnatural deaths and dark forces that have been looming over the hotel for over a century. Fright Club: In a frighteningly friendly competition to freak each other out with the creepiest, craziest paranormal evidence ever caught on camera, Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers - Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass - each reveal the most mind-blowing supernatural footage they can find.

In a frighteningly friendly competition to freak each other out with the creepiest, craziest paranormal evidence ever caught on camera, Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers - Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass - each reveal the most mind-blowing supernatural footage they can find. The Haunted Museum: The creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed inside Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum are getting the spotlight in this new horror anthology series produced in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth. Bagans, a devoted collector of the macabre, is opening his museum vaults and sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items - by way of scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans himself.

The creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed inside Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum are getting the spotlight in this new horror anthology series produced in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth. Bagans, a devoted collector of the macabre, is opening his museum vaults and sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items - by way of scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans himself. The Exorcism of Roland Doe: Most are familiar with the film The Exorcist based on a book by the same name, but the spine-chilling story is true. The Exorcism of Roland Doe uncovers a secret diary revealing shocking new details of the real exorcism case that inspired the iconic horror film. The victim of the real demonic possession was 13-year-old Roland Doe, who more than 70 years ago, became the unwilling participant in the most famous story of the devil inhabiting a person's soul.

Korean Content

Sing Again: Get ready as former singers take to the stage for another chance to sing again in this new competition show.

It Takes A Village: Welcome to a special country life of a group of K-Celebs. Tasked with building an eco-friendly house from scratch, the participants must also grow seasonal crops or find food in nature as they attempt to survive country life.

For more information, visit discoveryplus.com/ph. discovery+ is operated offshore by Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd, a company incorporated in Singapore.

discovery+ Promo: PROMO RUNS FROM OCTOBER 12, 2021 TO NOVEMBER 12, 2021 PER DTI FAIR TRADE PERMIT NO. FTEB-125121 SERIES OF 2021

Globe Postpaid and Platinum GPlan Promo: PROMO RUNS FROM SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 TO NOVEMBER 12, 2021 PER DTI FAIR TRADE PERMIT NO. FTEB-125569 SERIES OF 2021

Globe At Home Promo: PROMO RUNS FROM SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 TO NOVEMBER 30, 2021 PER DTI FAIR TRADE PERMIT NO. FTEB-125063 SERIES OF 2021

Globe At Home Prepaid Wifi Promo: PROMO RUNS FROM SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 TO NOVEMBER 30, 2021 PER DTI FAIR TRADE PERMIT NO. FTEB-125416 SERIES OF 2021

