Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : ‘100 DAY DREAM HOME' SEASON PREMIERE DELIVERS SOLID RATINGS FOR HGTV ON MONDAY, FEB. 21

03/01/2022 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York [March 1, 2022] The season three premiere of HGTV series 100 Day Dream Home, starring husband-wife duo BrianandMika Kleinschmidt as they design and build beautiful custom homes in an astonishing 100 days or less, delivered a 0.58 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .78 live plus three-day rating among W25-54 on Monday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The performance in those key demos reflected double-digit increases of 41 percent and 50 percent respectively over the prior six weeks.The episode also delivered a .75 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.13 among upscale W25-54. Attracting more than 2.8 total million viewers, it was the #2 cable program in the Monday 8-9 p.m. timeslot among upscale W25-54 and ranked as a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among W25-54, upscale P25-54 and P2+.

In addition, the season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home attracted a large number of users to HGTV's digital platforms. It has been the most watched episode on HGTV GO since Feb. 21, and content supporting the episode generated more than 783,000 video views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and more than 605,000 page views on HGTV.com.

New episodes of 100 Day Dream Home will air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and are available to stream the same day on discovery+. Fans also can binge watch past seasons on discovery+ and can stay connected with the series at HGTV.com/100DayDreamHome to see photos and videos from the show, interact on social media using #100DayDreamHome and engage with Brian and Mika on Instagram at @mrbreakinground and @mikamakesmoves.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available ondiscovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
05:07pDISCOVERY : ‘100 DAY DREAM HOME' SEASON PREMIERE DELIVERS SOLID RATINGS FOR HGTV ON ..
PU
12:02pCorus Entertainment to Exclusively Launch Magnolia Network in Canada; Down 2.4%
MT
04:33aCHRIS LICHT NAMED CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CNN GLOBAL AS PART OF PLANNED WARNER BROS. DISCOV..
AQ
02/28Discovery Appoints Chris Licht CEO of CNN Global
MT
02/28Discovery says Licht to succeed Zucker as chief of CNN Global
RE
02/28Discovery, Inc. Appoints Chris Licht as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNN Glo..
CI
02/28DISCOVERY : Chris licht named chairman and ceo of cnn global as part of planned warner bro..
PU
02/28MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 28, 2022
02/28CHEF CLIFF CROOKS TAKES STRUGGLING PROFESSIONAL COOKS THROUGH HIGH-STAKES CHEF BOOT CAM..
AQ
02/26Chris Licht set to run CNN after Discovery merger -source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 603 M - -
Net income 2022 714 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 499 M 18 499 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 28,05 $
Average target price 38,75 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.19.16%18 499
FOX CORPORATION13.36%22 664
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-3.07%8 691
RTL GROUP S.A.7.12%8 609
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.22.57%7 567
TEGNA INC.22.36%5 078