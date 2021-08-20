Log in
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
Discovery : ‘BATTLE ON THE BEACH' A STRONG FIRST SEASON RATINGS WINNER FOR HGTV

08/20/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
New York [Aug. 20, 2021] HGTV's beach house renovation competition series Battle on the Beach,watched by more than 13 million viewers, averaged a .64 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .78 L3 rating among W25-54-a 26 percent increase over the prior six weeks for both demos. The six-episode series, which aired in the Sunday 9-10 p.m. timeslot, also garnered a .74 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 37 percent lift over the previous six weeks, and a .88 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, up 32 percent over the last six weeks. In addition, the season averaged a .85 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.60 L3 household rating. The double-digit ratings gains helped Battle on the Beach rank as a top 3 cable premiere in the Sunday 9-10 p.m. timeslot across key demos. Year-to-date, the series also ranks as a top 3 new unscripted series across cable for P2+ and a top 10 new unscripted series for W25-54.

This season, Battle on the Beach starred Ty Pennington (Rock the Block), Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), and Food Network's Taniya Nayak (Restaurant Impossible) as the mentors for three novice flipping teams who renovate identical beach houses. In each episode, the teams executed renovation challenges designed to impress star judges Mike Holmes (Holmes + Holmes) and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones) to win a $50,000 cash prize to put toward their next flip. For a more in-depth look at the competition, fans can check out Battle on the Beach: Behind the Battle this Sunday, August 22 at 9 and 10 p.m. ET/PT, and stream the entire first season of Battle on the Beach on discovery+.

'We take our stars out of their regular series and plop them into high stakes renovation competitions like Battle on the Beach because the audience can't get enough of them,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content. 'Everyone loves the idea of their favorite HGTV stars coming together for one show. It's just good television and the strong ratings performance supports that we should make more.'

A passionate audience also engaged with Battle on the Beach on HGTV's digital platforms. Content supporting debut season's episodes generated more than 3 million video views on the network's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts, as well as 1 million page views on HGTV.com.

ABOUT HGTV and discovery+

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 79 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 16:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
