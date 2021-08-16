Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : ‘CHEAP OLD HOUSES' PREMIERES WITH STRONG RATINGS PERFORMANCE FOR HGTV ON MONDAY, AUG. 9

08/16/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York [Aug. 16, 2021] HGTV's new series Cheap Old Houses, starring Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, founders of the addictive social media platforms of the same name, averaged a .58 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .68 L3 rating among W25-54 when it premiered on Monday, Aug. 9, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Attracting more than 4.4 million total viewers, the two premiere episodes also averaged a .69 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .86 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, as well as a .75 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.45 L3 household rating. Cheap Old Houses ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable premiere in the Monday 9 p.m. timeslot among upscale viewers and also ranked as a top 5 cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, households and P2+. This year, it also is a top 10 new unscripted series across cable for P2+ and a top 15 new unscripted series for W25-54. In addition to airing on HGTV on Mondays at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, new episodes are available to stream every Monday on discovery+.

The Cheap Old Houses premiere also drew a large audience to HGTV's digital platforms. Content supporting the episodes delivered 513K video views on HGTV's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, as well as 96K page views on HGTV.com.

Cheap Old Houses is inspired by the Finkelstein's uber popular Instagram feed, which touts more than 1.6 million Instagram followers, counts A-list celebrities among its fans, and racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000. In each episode, cameras follow the couple as they tour low-priced older houses across America and ultimately choose which ones to feature on their famous site.

Cheap Old Houses is produced by Critical Content in association with Roberts Media.

ABOUT HGTV and discovery+
HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 79 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 17:02:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
01:03pDISCOVERY : ‘CHEAP OLD HOUSES' PREMIERES WITH STRONG RATINGS PERFORMANCE F..
PU
10:43aDISCOVERY+ : to Stream new Limited Docuseries, ‘Last Chance Transplant' Ex..
PU
08/13DISCOVERY : Olympic games breaks digital engagement records and grows reach in e..
PU
08/13DISCOVERY : EXTERIOR SPACES GET EXTRAORDINARY REVAMPS IN HGTV SPIN-OFF ‘CU..
PU
08/13DISCOVERY : official vows fight to keep Polish media company
AQ
08/13DISCOVERY : CEO vows fight to keep $3B Polish media investment
AQ
08/13DISCOVERY : to Charge the Government of Poland with Violations to the US-Poland ..
AQ
08/12DISCOVERY+ : Announces INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR From Director Rachel Fleit Will ..
PU
08/12DISCOVERY : Comedian And Social Media Star Mamrie Hart Will Host The New discove..
PU
08/12DISCOVERY : to take legal action against government of Poland
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 179 M - -
Net income 2021 1 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 372 M 18 372 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 28,42 $
Average target price 39,63 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-5.55%18 372
FOX CORPORATION27.06%20 531
RTL GROUP S.A.29.84%9 347
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.46%6 091
TEGNA INC.24.30%3 834
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED21.98%3 558