Discovery : ‘CHEAP OLD HOUSES' PREMIERES WITH STRONG RATINGS PERFORMANCE FOR HGTV ON MONDAY, AUG. 9

New York [Aug. 16, 2021] HGTV's new series Cheap Old Houses, starring Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, founders of the addictive social media platforms of the same name, averaged a .58 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .68 L3 rating among W25-54 when it premiered on Monday, Aug. 9, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Attracting more than 4.4 million total viewers, the two premiere episodes also averaged a .69 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .86 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, as well as a .75 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.45 L3 household rating. Cheap Old Houses ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable premiere in the Monday 9 p.m. timeslot among upscale viewers and also ranked as a top 5 cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, households and P2+. This year, it also is a top 10 new unscripted series across cable for P2+ and a top 15 new unscripted series for W25-54. In addition to airing on HGTV on Mondays at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, new episodes are available to stream every Monday on discovery+.

The Cheap Old Houses premiere also drew a large audience to HGTV's digital platforms. Content supporting the episodes delivered 513K video views on HGTV's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, as well as 96K page views on HGTV.com.

Cheap Old Houses is inspired by the Finkelstein's uber popular Instagram feed, which touts more than 1.6 million Instagram followers, counts A-list celebrities among its fans, and racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000. In each episode, cameras follow the couple as they tour low-priced older houses across America and ultimately choose which ones to feature on their famous site.

Cheap Old Houses is produced by Critical Content in association with Roberts Media.

