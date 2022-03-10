Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Discovery : ‘HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE' DELIVERS STRONG SATURDAY NIGHT PERFORMANCE FOR HGTV

03/10/2022 | 03:14pm EST
New York [March 10, 2022] The 13-episode freshman season of HGTV's Holmes Family Rescue, starring contractor Mike Holmes and his son and daughter, home renovation experts Michael Holmes, Jr.and Sherry Holmes, averaged a .49 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .56 live plus three-day rating among W25-54-increases of 43 percent and 20 percent respectively over the prior six weeks. Airing in the Saturday 8-9 p.m. timeslot, the series, which featured Mike and his family as they worked with homeowners struggling with botched construction jobs, also averaged a .48 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .54 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. Holmes Family Rescue attracted more than 25.5 million total viewers and ranked as a top 3 non-news/sports cable program among P25-54, W25-54 and upscale P25-54. It also was a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among upscale W25-54.

"Mike Holmes is a trusted go-to expert who knows how to save homeowners dealing with renovations gone wrong," said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, Vice President, Programming, HGTV. "It's inspiring to see his kids, Michael and Sherry, working in the family business and helping to create safe dream homes too."

Holmes Family Rescue also performed well on HGTV's digital platforms, with content supporting the season delivering more than 3.4 million video views across the net'sFacebook, Twitter, TikTok andInstagram accounts.

The full first season is available to stream now ondiscovery+.

Holmes Family Rescue is produced by Make It Right Productions.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81 million U.S. households; a website,HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available ondiscovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts throughFacebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram andTikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
