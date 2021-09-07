Log in
    DISC.A   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISC.A)
Discovery : 'RENOVATION ISLAND' SEASON TWO PERFORMANCE BOLSTERS HGTV SUNDAY NIGHT RATINGS

09/07/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
New York [September 7, 2021] HGTV's breakout hit Renovation Island, starring home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, whose family faced a second, unpredictable season of owning and running a Bahamas resort, attracted more than 17 million total viewers during its 10-week run on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable premiere in the Sunday 8-9 p.m. timeslot among P2+ viewers and ranked as a top 5 cable series in the timeslot among other key demos, including P25-54, W25-54, M25-54 and upscale P25-54, W25-54 and M25-54.

The Aug. 29 finale of Renovation Island delivered more than four million total viewers and a season-best live plus three-day rating of 0.84 among P25-54 and 0.76 among M25-54. The episode also delivered a 1.05 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 1.15 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a 0.94 L3 rating among upscale M25-54, a 1.91 L3 rating among households and a 1.04 L+3 rating among P2+.

Overall, the second season of Renovation Island earned a 0.74 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and an impressive .85 live plus three-day rating among W25-54. It also garnered a 0.97 L3 rating among P2+ viewers and a 1.79 L3 rating among households. And, with upscale viewers watching, the series averaged a 0.81 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 0.96 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. In addition, the series delivered strong fan engagement on HGTV's digital platforms. Digital content promoting the season generated more than 1.9 million page views on HGTV.com and more than 2.4 million views across HGTV's social media platforms.

'Renovation Island is a consistent ratings winner with each of our key demos because it's a secret fantasy come to life,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. 'With this series, the Baeumlers share a blueprint for doing what you love, with the people you love, in a place you love - no matter what life throws your way. No wonder viewers can't get enough.'

Fans can see more of the Baeumler Family on Sunday nights in Renovation, Inc: The Lake House, currently airing on HGTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning Oct. 10, the new series Renovation Inc: Home Sweet Home will fill the same time slot. And, for those who want to find out how the Baeumler's renovation adventures started, they can stream Renovation, Inc: The Beginning and binge the first two seasons of Renovation Island on discovery+. Social media followers can get even more updates about the Baeumlers via @HGTV, #RenovationIsland and #RenovationInc on Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram as well as @bryanbaeumler and @sarahbaeumler on Instagram.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 79 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com,

that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc.,

a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 16:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 179 M - -
Net income 2021 1 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 442 M 18 442 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-5.92%18 442
FOX CORPORATION26.68%20 510
RTL GROUP S.A.32.49%9 587
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.90%6 202
TEGNA INC.25.30%3 865
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED19.83%3 522