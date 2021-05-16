Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : AT&T, Discovery in talks to combine content assets - Bloomberg News

05/16/2021 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc is in talks to combine content assets with Discovery Inc, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-16/at-t-is-said-in-talks-to-combine-content-assets-with-discovery-kor6r2uj on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

AT&T and Discovery did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
09:33aDISCOVERY  : AT&T, Discovery in talks to combine content assets - Bloomberg News
RE
09:29aDISCOVERY  : AT&T Is Said In Talks To Combine Content Assets With Discovery - Bl..
RE
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros buys stocks linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos collapse - Bloo..
RE
05/14DISCOVERY  : HGTV ORDERS NEW SIX-EPISODE SERIES ‘BUY IT OR BUILD IT'
PU
05/14DISCOVERY  : OWN ANNOUNCES SPECIAL OWN SPOTLIGHT ‘BLACK WOMEN OWN THE CONV..
PU
05/14DISCOVERY  : ORGANIZATION EXPERT CASSANDRA AARSSEN AND CRAFTSMAN WENDELL HOLLAND..
AQ
05/14DISCOVERY  : RANCH WEDDING AS REE DRUMMOND'S DAUGHTER GETS MARRIED - Discovery, ..
AQ
05/13VIEWERS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE PI : Ranch wedding as ree drummond's daughter ..
PU
05/13DISCOVERY  : Emmy nominated series serengeti returns this summer
PU
05/13DISCOVERY  : ORGANIZATION EXPERT CASSANDRA AARSSEN AND CRAFTSMAN WENDELL HOLLAND..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 078 M - -
Net income 2021 973 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 117 M 22 117 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 43,00 $
Last Close Price 35,65 $
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.18.48%22 117
FOX CORPORATION27.95%21 368
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.38.20%6 450
TEGNA INC.40.07%4 314
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED21.55%3 737
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.15.66%3 034