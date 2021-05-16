Discovery : AT&T, Discovery in talks to combine content assets - Bloomberg News
05/16/2021 | 09:33am EDT
(Reuters) - AT&T Inc is in talks to combine content assets with Discovery Inc, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-16/at-t-is-said-in-talks-to-combine-content-assets-with-discovery-kor6r2uj on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
AT&T and Discovery did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
