Discovery : AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery-reports

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. telecoms giant AT&T Inc is
nearing a deal to combine its media assets, including CNN and
HBO, with Discovery Inc, the owner of lifestyle TV
networks such as HGTV and TLC, according to news reports citing
unnamed sources.
The deal would mark the unwinding of AT&T's $108.7 billion
acquisition of U.S. media conglomerate Time Warner in 2018, and
it would underscore its recognition that TV viewership has moved
to streaming, where scale is required to take on the likes of
Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.
The combination would create a new company separate from
AT&T that could be valued at $150 billion, including debt, the
Financial Times reported. Discovery currently has a market value
including debt of about $30 billion.
A deal could be announced later this week, according to
Bloomberg News, which first reported the news.
Spokespeople for AT&T and Discovery declined to comment.
The proposed deal would put together one of Hollywood's most
powerful studios, home to the Harry Potter and Batman
franchises, with Discovery's stable of unscripted home, cooking
and nature and science shows.
With the acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T sought to create a
media and telecoms powerhouse combining content and
distribution. Yet this proved a costly strategy as it
simultaneously sought to expand next generation wireless
services, most recently borrowing $14 billion to buy more
wireless spectrum.
AT&T has been seeking to unwind its debt-laden acquisitions
and lighten its balance sheet. In February, it agreed to sell a
third of satellite TV service DirecTV, which it purchased in
2015 for about $68 billion, to TPG Capital in a deal valuing the
business at $16.25 billion.
HBO and HBO Max now have 63.9 million global subscribers,
compared with more than 100 million for Walt Disney Co's Disney+
and 207.6 million for Netflix.
Discovery, whose portfolio includes Animal Planet and the
Discovery Channel, reaches 88.3 million homes in the United
States. Its streaming service Discovery+ which launched in
January has 15 million subscribers.
