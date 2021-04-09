Log in
Discovery : BERING SEA GOLD RETURNS FOR ITS MILESTONE 10TH YEAR ON APRIL 30 WITH NEW CLAIMS, BIGGER STAKES AND MORE FAMILIAR FACES

04/09/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
Zeke Tenhoff and Steve Riedel rejoin the fleet in Nome, Alaska in hopes of staking their claim on the Bering Sea once again

(Los Angeles, CA) Nome, Alaska has been stirring up a summer mining season no one can pass up. This season, gold prices are on track to reach an all-time high and with this new opportunity comes new challenges. Owning a claim is more vital now than ever as it's the only way to guarantee a place to mine. Nome's untamed roots are reestablished as the mining fleet among the competition and returning familiar faces battle in a free-for-all to claim the richest grounds on the Bering Sea. Find out who's staking their claim in an all-new season of BERING SEA GOLD premiering on Friday, April 30 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.

With the biggest shakeup Nome has seen in over 100 years, seasoned miners and average joes alike are on the hunt for the biggest money-making claims. Shawn Pomrenke, former 'Mr. Gold,' returns with a new ally in mind - rival Dave Young of Arctic Sea Mining. Shawn's plan? To mine the most gold ever in a single season while reconstructing the Myrtle Irene to launch on the infamous and most sought-after Tomcod claim. With even higher hopes to take over his family's inland mine and buy out his dad Steve Pomrenke, Shawn is willing to risk it all-for a second time, in the hopes of achieving the most profitable pay streak he's ever had.

Captain Kris Kelly has his own eyes on the prize, and surprisingly, a new mining ground. He's taking the most ambitious chance of his mining career by leading the largest vessel he's ever captained, where no miner has ventured before, in order to live and work off of the coast of the remote town of Elim. It's Kris' most unpredictable season yet as he lands himself on a new excavator dredge and dodges bullets from every direction while he chases gold…literally. Kris will also share his 'exclusive' mining knowledge with viewers in 'Kris Kelly's Secret Guide to Mining' featured in each episode.

But it's the return of rogue mastermind Zeke Tenhoff and Emily's mercurial father Steve Riedel that really stirs up the already tumultuous Bering Sea. Zeke focuses on creating what he thinks will be a competitive advantage - a first-of-its-kind sailboat dredge. This type of dredge will enable him to access further and deeper claims, stay overnight on the dredge, and withstand storms that would otherwise push other dredges back to the harbor. The mad scientist doesn't return alone; he's got a rockstar crew with him including brother Sam Tenhoff and his bassist Raven. Zeke may have taken a break from the Bering Sea, but nothing will stop him from pursuing its gold. All the while, Steve Riedel returns ready to start from the ground up to assemble a mining rig and secure a top-notch claim of his own. He'll do whatever it takes to make it happen. Along the way, Steve Riedel will dig into the history of the remote gold-struck town where he shares with viewers the 'Weird Wild Wonderful World of Nome' in nearly every episode.

As the battlefield of Nome continues to grow, Emily Riedel must pivot her strategy and plan for a new idea of success. She puts aside her plans to operate a second dredge and dives into the claim war while recruiting Nome's top gold divers to establish her elite team. Meanwhile, Vernon Adkison gambles all he's got for one of the richest claims on the Bering Sea - Claim 56. With his go-to team all unavailable, he must resort to finding a brand-new crew. Desperation leads him to a possible collaboration with Steve Riedel, who Vernon has fought and fired multiple times throughout the years.

The wild west of mining is back with a new gold rush right at home in Nome, Alaska. With the richest claims up for grabs, these miners are willing to risk it all for the ultimate pay off.

In addition to watching Bering Sea Gold on Discovery and discovery+, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #BeringSeaGold and following @BeringSeaGold on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and @discoveryplus on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.

###

BERING SEA GOLD is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions, a Fremantle company. For Original Productions, executive producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Jeff Meredith and Dave Freed. For Discovery Channel, Todd Lefkowitz is executive producer and Jessica Mollo is coordinating producer.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 21:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
