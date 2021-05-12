Discovery : Bryan and Michael Voltaggio Bring Their Sibling Rivalry Into the Kitchen on the All-new discovery+ Series Battle of the Brothers

Battle of the Brothers Will Be Available to Stream on discovery+Beginning on Thursday, June 17th

New York, NY - May 12, 2021 - Brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio started cooking at a young age and thanks to great mentors worked their way up the ranks in the restaurant industry. As successful restaurateurs, their secret is they are each other's greatest competition and inspiration. Now, the brothers are bringing that drive and competitive fire to the discovery+ original culinary competition series Battle of the Brothers. On Thursday, June 17th, Bryan and Michael welcome eight of the country's most promising chefsinto their kitchen for a culinary competition designed to test the chefs' talents to see if they have what it takes to succeed in the restaurant world. Week after week the brothers will mentor the chefs as they go head-to-head in the most competitive rivalry the kitchen has ever seen. Only one chef will win the priceless opportunity of a lifetime to take the keys of one of the Voltaggios' restaurants in a guest-chef takeover to introduce their own vision and put their name on the map.

'Battle of the Brothers has all the ingredients of an epic culinary competition series,' said Courtney White, President, Food Network 'The caliber of skill and adventure in the kitchen, combined with the competitive sibling rivalry between the Voltaggio brothers, plus the opportunity of a lifetime for an up-and-coming chef to win a guest residency at a Voltaggio restaurant, makes this an action-packed, much-watch event.'

On the premiere, the brothers meet the eight chefs and challenge them to make a dish inspired by one of the four seasons to show off their knowledge and skills in the kitchen. The pressure is on as the brothers watch the action as the chefs rush around the kitchen working to show off their techniques. During the challenge, Michael and Bryan check in on each chef's dish to choose which one will earn a coveted spot on their team and to mentor through the competition. In the second round, each team must decide who will compete in the next elimination round, where Michael and Bryan will put on their aprons, sharpen their knives and get cooking alongside their mentee to help save them from elimination.

'The level of talent, diversity and passion of the chefs in Battle of the Brothers is unrivaled. As we are looking to give the keys away to one of our restaurants, these chefs not only prove that they're here to learn but that they also have a few things to teach us,' said Michael and Bryan Voltaggio.

'It's beyond thrilling to work with the Voltaggio brothers on Battle of the Brothers, they are world-class chefs. I've long admired their work on screen and in the kitchen, and I can't wait to get back to their restaurants,' said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content & Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc. 'In the meantime, we think our fans will love indulging in this show, as the brothers compete against each other, with the help of a new wave of exciting, young culinary talent. Battle of the Brothers will further reinforce discovery+ as the ultimate streaming destination for your favorite cooking competition series.'

Every week, it's a cutthroat competitive rivalry between the brothers. Only one chef will prove they have what it takes. But to get there, the winning chef must survive a gauntlet of culinary challenges using every trick and technique in their arsenal and prove they are worthy of winning a guest-chef takeover of a Voltaggio restaurant. It's an epic brother vs brother battle in every episode. Deciding who advances and who is eliminated is a rotating panel of culinary experts including, Eric Adjepong, Einat Admony, Jordan Andino, Esther Choi, Leah Cohen, Cliff Crooks, Sohla and Ham El-Waylly, Alex Guarnaschelli, Ilan Hall, James Kent, Judy Joo, Jeremiah Lawrence Stone, Christian Petroni, Erik Ramirez, and Fabian von Hauske.

Follow #BattleOfTheBrothers to learn more about Bryan and Michael and go behind the scenes with the brothers. Plus, meet the teams they will be coaching and tell us who you're rooting for. Also, visit www.discoveryplus.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more.

Battle of the Brothers is produced by Woodman Park Productions.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

